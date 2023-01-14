Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
markerzone.com
NICK WOLFF AND ZACK MACEWAN THROW HANDS AND JACK EDWARDS WAS FIRED UP
Monday afternoon's Original Six matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins had its fair share of rough stuff. Fans were treated to a fight between Boston's Nick Wolff and Philly's Zack MacEwan, and Bruins announcer Jack Edwards was loving it:
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Bleacher Report floats two forwards and a center as Boston Celtics trade deadline targets
We are now within a month of the NBA’s official trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season, with the big day coming on Thursday, Feb. 9 with all deals called in to the league office by 3 pm in order to be completed. And with each day that passes...
The Hockey Writers
Top 3 All-Time Ducks Goalies
From the moment the Anaheim Ducks joined the league in 1993, they’ve been blessed with consistency at the goaltending position. One of the hardest positions to account for, the Ducks have seemed to always have their answer with a bonafide workhorse between the pipes. From the early expansion years with Guy Hebert, through the Stanley Cup runs with Jean-Sébastien Giguère, and continuing through this current rebuild with John Gibson, Anaheim has been able to depend on their goaltenders to shoulder a heavy workload over the span of several seasons. With plenty of great goaltenders to choose from, here are the top three in the Ducks’ franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
markerzone.com
SABRES REPORTEDLY TRYING TO MOVE EIGHT-YEAR VETERAN TO GIVE HIM MORE PLAYING TIME
In his most recent '32 Thoughts' article, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Buffalo Sabres are looking to trade forward Vinnie Hinostroza in order to get him more playing time. "The Sabres are also trying to find Vinnie Hinostroza a place to play. He's been limited to 19 games,...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospect Report: Lekkerimaki, McDonough, Bains & More
While the Vancouver Canucks are embroiled in drama and anticipated changes roster-wise and behind the bench, their prospects continue to impress across North America and overseas. In this edition of the latest Canucks Prospect Report, McDonough continues his assault on the NCAA leaderboard, three prospects from the 2022 Draft class...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 1/16/23
After enshrining franchise greats Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, and 11 other legends into their newly formed Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Blues lost a tough game to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 14. The Blues led briefly in the first after a Tyler Pitlick (2) wrister opened the scoring, but two goals by Brayden Point put the Bolts up 2-1 to end the period. The lead never changed hands after that, and the game ended in a 4-2 loss.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 1/17/23
The Minnesota Wild find themselves in third place in the Central Division, with a five-point buffer ahead of the Colorado Avalanche and a seven-point gap ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars (tied). The Wild start a tough four-game road trip tonight against the Washington Capitals, but there will be no excuses; they have to pick up the pace if they want a shot at the top of the Central.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Are Winning the Race for Connor Bedard by Losing
The 2022-23 NHL season has passed the midway point, and as teams gear up for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, others prepare for an impending trade deadline. With the coveted first overall pick up for grabs, it’s currently a five-team race to lay claim to prized prospect Connor Bedard. Out of those five clubs, sits the Arizona Coyotes, who currently are on a nine-game losing skid, after a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Sunday night (Jan. 15).
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Trade Prospects Not Draft Picks
With the quality the Boston Bruins keep showing night in and night out, it is fair to question if any additions are needed in the first place. Seeing as no team can ever be too deep, especially knowing how physical the playoffs are, and how likely it is that somebody will go down with an injury, let’s assume they go out and add some pieces. Who these pieces could be can be found elsewhere, but I will examine what they should be willing to part with, versus which assets should remain untouchable.
The Hockey Writers
Sutter’s Stubbornness Becoming a Major Issue for the Flames
After a 2021-22 season in which he seemed to do everything right, Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter has really been testing fans’ patience in 2022-23. The reigning Jack Adams winner has always been known to have a bit of an old-school mentality, but that approach seemed to really resonate with the Flames just a season ago, as they ran away with the Pacific Division thanks to a 50-win, 111-point campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Depth Proving Team Is More Than A Power Play Team
The Washington Capitals finished the 2021-22 season with the fourth-best power-play percentage in the league. An impressive 29.17 percent had them behind only the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and St. Louis Blues. Coming into the 2022-23 season with the greatest goal scorer of all time made it seem like the team was going to rely on their special teams play as they did in years prior, but that hasn’t been the case. A massive step back has the Capitals sitting at 17th in the NHL for power-play percentage at 21.43 percent, so the team has had to find success at even-strength – which is precisely what they’ve been able to do.
The Hockey Writers
National Media Misses on Jets and Bowness Again
Once again, the Winnipeg Jets have been disrespected and overlooked for essentially being a small market team. The NHL Broadcasters Association published its Coach of the Year vote at the halfway point of the season, and somehow Rick Bowness was not in their top 5. Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins was the runaway leader in voting, and with good reason. But I question Pete DeBoer (second) of the Dallas Stars and Rod Brind’Amour (fourth) of the Carolina Hurricanes being ahead of Bowness. The Jets have a better record than the Hurricanes and beat them 4-1 in their only meeting; while the Stars are tied with them, have played one more game, dropped two of three to the Jets, and have identical winning percentages as of Jan. 14, 2022.
