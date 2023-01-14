Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville
An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Aggravated Arson
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Trinity Michael Chaisson, 19, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for his involvement in a January 16, 2023, structure fire on Mozart Drive in Houma. Shortly after 11:00 am on Monday, the Terrebonne...
Napoleonville man arrested in Morgan City after shooting into local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
theadvocate.com
Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says
A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested on multiple felony charges, stemming from a physical disturbance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man on multiple charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint that were investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Jonathan Johnell Ruffin, 35, was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with his involvement in the incident. On January...
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bobby Webre says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 800...
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft. Authorities say over the last few months, the thieves worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousand dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center. If...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for smash-and-grab suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted burglary. The alleged burglary took place at the Willowbend Lake Apartments located on Mead Road. A suspect is accused of trying to get into a vehicle by breaking a...
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
an17.com
City Court of Hammond announces warrant amnesty program
Judge C. Britain Sledge, III announced today that the City Court of Hammond will hold a Warrant Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants. Beginning January 17 through February 28, 2023, the Court will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants. During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, YOU WILL NOT BE ARRESTED. The City Court of Hammond is located at 303 East Thomas Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Council meeting agenda (Thursday)
A. Presentation – to proclaim “National School Board Recognition Month” in Ascension Parish. Proclamation – to proclaim January 26th “Paint the Parish Purple” Day in Ascension Parish to kick off Relay for Life Event. a.Approval of the 2022 Audit Engagement Letter (Jacob Waguespack, Faulk...
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
WAFB.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Gonzales near LA 431 caused traffic delays early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down due to recovery efforts. Traffic was diverted onto LA 30. Louisiana State Police announced all lanes were reopened around...
I-TEAM: Addis officer remains on leave after deadly crash
ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The fate of a police officer arrested after a deadly high-speed chase is now in the hands of councilmembers in the Town of Addis. The police chief for that town, Ricky Anderson, addressed certain aspects of the case in response to questions from WAFB. He says officer David Cauthron’s status with the department will be considered at a future town council meeting. Until then, Cauthron is suspended from work without pay.
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for intentionally swerving vehicle to hit dirt bike on Bayouside Drive
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man in connection with a motor vehicle crash, where serious injuries were sustained to a driver. Brian James Authement Jr., 31, was arrested for charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery for his involvement in the incident. On January 14,...
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
cenlanow.com
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The shooting is...
