There is no compassion, no empathy for those that are less fortunate. Where are the so call Christian. No one wants to help . Every time someone try to do some good there is some law that you come up with that say you can not
You can call it a principle, a service model or a philosophy; the main thing is treating homeless people like everybody else — people who have the same rights and see housing as a human right. So the housing first principle means that you give a homeless person a home, a flat, or a rental flat with a contract, without preconditions. You are not required to solve your problems or get sober, for example, to get a permanent home. And then, when you have this home, you can get support to solve your issues. This is a simple basic principle of housing first.Housing is a human right's issue. It demands politicians who have an understanding of human dignity. It's about changing the public's attitude There is an easy solution. It's called HOUSINGFIRST program. It's a system adopted by Finland and it has almost erraticated homelessness there. They offer access to all there data to prove it works and they go beyond that and offer training for the social workers and how to start implementing into the community.
Comments / 17