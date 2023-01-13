ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
momswhothink.com

15 Best Activities To Do At A Sleepover For Kids

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
TODAY.com

Grandpa surprises his 11 grandkids with a wholesome gift and the internet is charmed

A New Jersey grandpa is charming the internet with his wholesome surprise for all of his grandkids. In a now-viral TikTok video, Liam Ryan, 87, is seen excitedly presenting each of his 11 grandchildren with a neatly wrapped gift. It’s clear that Ryan is expecting a big reaction — and his family delivers. The kids — ages 4 through 28 — erupt into laughter when they realize they have each received a pair of Crocs and a personalized charm with Ryan’s face.
CBS Boston

New phone allows parents to see everything their kids do online

BOSTON - A company says it has a solution for parents giving phones to their children for the first time. It's a custom-built Android device called Aqua One from the company Cyber Dive. The specially made phone gives parents the ability to track everything their kids do online. Using an app on their own phones, parents can track a mirrored version of their child's phone. That means parents can see every text their child types, what videos they are watching and which social media apps they are using. Creator Jeff Gottfurcht says there are just too many apps...
findingfarina.com

5 Easy Ways to Keep Toddlers Busy and Entertaining

Here are a few great suggestions if you’re looking for a few easy ways to keep your toddler entertained and busy. From reading books and playing with toys to cleaning up and making to-do lists, you can incorporate plenty of activities into your routine. Make a To-Do List With...
momswhothink.com

Tips and Tricks For Flying With Kids

heckhome.com

Tips for a Successful Move With Kids

The prospect of moving can be daunting for anyone, but it can feel downright impossible when you have kids. How do you keep them entertained and out of trouble during a chaotic time? How do you make sure they don’t get overwhelmed by the move? And how do you keep them from feeling like they’re being uprooted from their lives? Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. In this blog post, we will share a few tips for making a successful move with kids. Follow these tips, and your move will be smooth sailing!
People

Students Create Prosthesis for Teacher's 3-Legged Golden Retriever: 'Our Kids Are so Smart'

Bentley, the golden retriever, is just a few weeks away from getting his custom prosthetic leg, lovingly designed and crafted by students from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina Ashley Liberto and her golden retriever Bentley have been inseparable since she got him as a puppy eight years ago. "He follows me around the house. He's so full of life and energy, and he just loves everybody," Liberto tells PEOPLE about the pet. So when he started limping a few months ago, she panicked. "The vet thought...
macaronikid.com

2023 Reading Challenge for Kids, Plus FREE Bookmarks!

Are you bored with your child's bedtime story routine? Have the repetitive themes and characters become uninspiring? It's time for a library overhaul! There's no doubt that reading is important, but keeping kids (and their parents) motivated to read each and every day can often be an uphill battle. Macaroni...

