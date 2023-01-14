Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spartans snap skid
WEST BEND — It just had a different feel Tuesday night in the West Bend Fieldhouse for the West boys basketball team in its non-conference game with visiting Mayville. The Spartans, losers of 12 in a row heading into the contest, hit their first six shots, including the first hoop of the game by sophomore guard Carson Bauer, who just returned from an injury, weathered a comeback storm by the Cardinals and then made a number of winning plays down the stretch in recording their first victory in over a month, 74-64.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Crusaders vanquish Knights
WAUKESHA — The term “kill” has a unique meaning inside Catholic Memorial’s boys basketball program. Jeremy McGlothlin, the Crusaders’ coach, defines “kill” as holding an opponent scoreless on three straight possessions. On Tuesday night, with the Crusaders in a dogfight against mighty Nicolet,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A Pirates family affair
PEWAUKEE — Janowski from Terrian. Terrian from Janowski. It was a familiar sight for four years when Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian suited up for the Pewaukee boys basketball program, two 1,000-point scorers who left a lasting legacy by helping the Pirates win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Focusing on the controllables
WEST BEND — Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart noted that his team took a different approach to Thursday’s North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving meet at West Bend. The reason for that is due to the facility featuring a meter pool rather than a yard pool, with the short course layout making the events slightly longer and times a bit higher than the typical high school meet.
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back
The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Skateland celebrating 31st anniversary
CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season. But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option. There is one place...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome B. Wachowiak “Waho,” 57
Mr. Jerome Wachowiak, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was 57 years old. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1965, son of Anthony and Phyllis (nee Worzalla) Wachowiak. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School with the class of 1983. After working for a few years, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marion College. On November 1, 1992, he married Lisa Ann Nierzwicki in St. Thomas, USVI.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce Wagner
Joyce Wagner, nee Mankowski, of the Town of Hartford, found everlasting peace and happiness with our Holy Trinity on January 14, at age 74. Joyce was born to the late John and Margaret (nee Niewolny) Mankowski on October 30, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Wagner; stepdaughter...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Will the railroad return through West Bend, as State DOT targets rail line in 2030
West Bend, Wi – The Eisenbahn State Trail was established in April 2006. Formerly an active rail line, home to the Fox Valley Railroad, there was always the possibility the State DOT could take the stretch over again and install a viable rail line. In its heyday the active...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers
WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
