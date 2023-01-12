ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
peaceful prospects

Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

MLK Day parade in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe. Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on. The Martin...
MONROE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination

Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Ringgold home fire: woman who died on Saturday may have used oven as heater

RINGGOLD, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night. Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Washington Street around 8:45 p.m., where they located the body of a female victim in the home. Identification and cause of death are still pending an autopsy by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.
RINGGOLD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested, charged with battery

A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
GRAMBLING, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program

One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
LINCOLN, NE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges

UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested on traffic stop

A Simsboro woman was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Lincoln Parish Deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma cross the centerline into the opposing lane on U.S. 80 shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver was asked multiple times for her driver’s...
SIMSBORO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy