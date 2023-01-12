Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
KNOE TV8
MLK Day parade in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe. Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on. The Martin...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance identifying suspect involved in doghouse theft
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the West Sterlington community, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the person shown in the picture, who is wanted for stealing a doghouse. The crime occurred in the early hours of November 2022. If you have any information on the […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination
Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
ktalnews.com
Ringgold home fire: woman who died on Saturday may have used oven as heater
RINGGOLD, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night. Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Washington Street around 8:45 p.m., where they located the body of a female victim in the home. Identification and cause of death are still pending an autopsy by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
KSLA
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges
UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested on traffic stop
A Simsboro woman was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. A Lincoln Parish Deputy saw a white Toyota Tacoma cross the centerline into the opposing lane on U.S. 80 shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday. The driver was asked multiple times for her driver’s...
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
