chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
Yardbarker

Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
SB Nation

Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham

Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
SB Nation

Monday January 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker

Atalanta to miss key midfielder against Juventus due to suspension

Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
Yardbarker

GdS: Juventus having second thoughts on Milik’s redemption

For several years, Arkadiusz Milik has been tipped to make a transfer to Juventus. However, a switch couldn’t materialize until last summer, when the striker joined Max Allegri’s ranks as a late arrival. The 28-year-old completed an initial loan switch from Olympique Marseille worth 2 million euros, while...
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
brytfmonline.com

Paris Saint-Germain confirms the departure of Sarabia and Vitoria de Guimarães says goodbye to Antonin Cortes

Vitória de Guimarães said goodbye to Antonin Cortes and, in the end, Simeone may not leave Atlético Madrid. Guimarães victory: Winger Antonin Cortés left the club from Guimarães after bolstering Minho’s side at the start of the 2022/23 season on loan from Spanish side Granada. After strengthening the squad coached by Moreno in July 2022, in a “free” deal that included an €800,000 buy-out option, the 22-year-old Spanish winger made his debut for the Victorians on August 4, 2022, in a loss to Croatia from Hajduk Split (3- 1), in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the European Conference League. The winger wore the Vitoria shirt for the last time on October 15, 2022, in the 3-1 victory over Canelas, for the third round of the Portuguese Cup, after counting 147 official minutes. The striker was a Spain Under-21 international, who represented Málaga, Rayo Vallecano and Granada before joining the club from Guimarães.

