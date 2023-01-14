Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd set to make double transfer call as 21-year-old’s days could be numbered
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanaga and Facundo Pellistri could be set to depart the club on potential loan deals in the near future, Fabrizio Romano has suggested in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside. The Red Devils are understood to be exploring opportunities with fellow Premier League outfit Everton ‘among...
Watch: Marcus Rashford Stuns Manchester City For Manchester United
Watch Marcus Rashford's goal in the Manchester Derby to make it 2-1
chatsports.com
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
Yardbarker
Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker
Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
sportszion.com
“He is happy, motivated and likes this new adventure” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claims Cristiano Ronaldo no regret over Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is never far away from the discussion as it was proved by time and time again and it has occurred once more after the journalists asked about him Carlo Ancelotti before the much-anticipated game for Real Madrid against Barcelona. Real Madrid will be playing in the Super Cup...
SB Nation
Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham
Bunny Shaw continued her rich goal-scoring form as Manchester City Women earned a hard-fought three points at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The Jamaican star kept her cool to round Mackenzie Arnold to secure the points for the blues to keep them in touch with the three teams above them. After leaders Chelsea drew at Arsenal and United hammered Liverpool 6-0. City needed the three points to keep the pace at the top of the WSL.
Newcastle looking to offload Ryan Fraser and Karl Darlow this month as Eddie Howe looks to get wages off books
NEWCASTLE UNITED have reportedly made two stars available for transfer as Eddie Howe looks to trim their wage bill. The Magpies are flying high and sit third in the Premier League after yesterday’s last-gasp win over Fulham. Despite the wealth of the club’s Saudi owners, the club is wary...
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
SB Nation
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
Atalanta to miss key midfielder against Juventus due to suspension
Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.
Yardbarker
Report: No ‘Big Transfers’ Planned By Liverpool In January After Arrival Of Cody Gakpo As Jude Bellingham Remains The Focus
Despite the club’s poor form and fans crying out for midfield reinforcements, any chance of another major signing appears to have been shut down by Florian Plettenberg. He claims that ‘no big transfers are planned this month’ with the focus still on a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup replay
Predicting Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay at Wolves on Tuesday night.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
Yardbarker
GdS: Juventus having second thoughts on Milik’s redemption
For several years, Arkadiusz Milik has been tipped to make a transfer to Juventus. However, a switch couldn’t materialize until last summer, when the striker joined Max Allegri’s ranks as a late arrival. The 28-year-old completed an initial loan switch from Olympique Marseille worth 2 million euros, while...
theScore
Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
Bundesliga Coach Adi Hütter 'Turned Newcastle Down' Last Season Prior to Steve Bruce Appointment
Newcastle originally wanted Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter when they appointed Steve Bruce in the summer
Leicester edging closer to deal for Fiorentina forward
Leicester have agreed personal terms with Nicolas Gonzalez as they await to hear whether Fiorentina have accepted their bid of around £30m.
brytfmonline.com
Paris Saint-Germain confirms the departure of Sarabia and Vitoria de Guimarães says goodbye to Antonin Cortes
Vitória de Guimarães said goodbye to Antonin Cortes and, in the end, Simeone may not leave Atlético Madrid. Guimarães victory: Winger Antonin Cortés left the club from Guimarães after bolstering Minho’s side at the start of the 2022/23 season on loan from Spanish side Granada. After strengthening the squad coached by Moreno in July 2022, in a “free” deal that included an €800,000 buy-out option, the 22-year-old Spanish winger made his debut for the Victorians on August 4, 2022, in a loss to Croatia from Hajduk Split (3- 1), in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the European Conference League. The winger wore the Vitoria shirt for the last time on October 15, 2022, in the 3-1 victory over Canelas, for the third round of the Portuguese Cup, after counting 147 official minutes. The striker was a Spain Under-21 international, who represented Málaga, Rayo Vallecano and Granada before joining the club from Guimarães.
Comments / 0