Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”
LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.
Youngsters Ko Diye Gaye Scuba Diving Ke Lessons – Indian Swimming News
Hubbali city mein first time, scuba diving training aur diving mein opportunity dene ka experiment government ne provide kiya. Stock photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation swimming pool youngsters ke liye scuba diving training space mein badal diya gaya tha un youngsters ke liye jo ki National Youth Festival (NYF) mein participate karne wale hai.
Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Expecting Baby #3 in June
Already parents to Caiden, 5, and Liv, 3, Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Reid Lochte are expecting their third child in June 2023. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Reid Lochte are expecting their third child. Already parents to Caiden, 5, and Liv,...
Two-Time Paralympic Medalist Sophia Herzog Retires from Swimming
Sophia Herzog, 25, has retired from elite competitive swimming after a career that included two World Championships and two Paralympic medals. Archive photo via Adrian DeLosAngeles. Decorated Paralympic swimmer Sophie Herzog has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. That ends a 10-year elite swimming career for the 25-year-old that took...
World Junior, European Champion Robert Glinta of Romania Retires from Swimming
"The resources are exhausted and it is time to address and look after my own physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, for I am just another human being afterall." Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Glinta, 25, was the 2020...
New Video Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Simone Manuel’s OTS Diagnosis
The video’s release coincided with Simone Manuel’s return to competition at last week's Pro Swim Series, her first high-level race since the Tokyo Olympics. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel opened up about her experience with Overtraining Syndrome (OTS) during a documentary...
Aaron Shackell Hits 1:34.8 200 FR Personal Best at Carmel Winter Invite (Day 2+3 Recap)
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile “2023 CSC Winter Invitational”. The 2023 Carmel Swim Club Winter Invitational is in the books. If you missed our day 1 recap, you can find it here. Through the final two days of the meet, Carmel’s Aaron Shackell and Sean Sullivan cleaned up...
Notre Dame Picks Up Summer Juniors Qualifier Alyssa Street (2024)
Carmel Swim Club's Alyssa Street has announced her commitment to the University of Notre Dame, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Alyssa Street. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
FINIS Set of the Week: Is This What Sprinters Do?
As a former distance swimmer, I have no idea what sprinters did for workouts, but this set is my best guess. Stock photo via FINIS. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the...
Pitt Hits the Pool, Weight Room, and Diving Boards | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
SwimSwam took a visit to the University of Pittsburgh, where head coach Chase Kreitler is in his first season at the helm for the panthers. Current photo via Pitt Athletics. SwimSwam took a visit to the University of Pittsburgh, where head coach Chase Kreitler is in his first season at the helm for the panthers. We went through a full day of training with the Pitt Swimming and Diving team, which started with diving practice at 8am.
Summer Juniors Qualifier Matthew Purcell Commits to Brown for 2023-24
PEAQ's Matthew Purcell will join Brown next fall with 1650 and 400 IM times that would have scored at 2022 Ivy Men's Championships. Current photo via @AvonworthA on Twitter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
