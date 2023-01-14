LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO