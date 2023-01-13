ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Lawrence Public Schools to hold public info session over budget plan

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Some big decisions could be in store for Lawrence Public Schools. "Changes are going to have to occur," said Julie Boyle, executive director of communications for Lawrence Public Schools. Since September, the district's futures planning committee, made up of teachers, students, staff and people in the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Back to big coats today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds and cooler today with a northerly breeze. High 48. Widespread rain is likely to develop overnight and impact much of Wednesday morning. The exception to this is a light mixture of freezing rain and snowflakes across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri along and north of 36 HWY. Ice and snow amounts are expected to remain light, but a few slick spots may develop. Temperatures will climb above freezing areawide Wednesday afternoon with the introduction of drier air, which may bring the rain to a temporary end for many spots through Wednesday evening. High 43. Light, fleeting pockets of freezing drizzle, snowflakes and raindrops may redevelop overnight into early Thursday morning across much of the Kansas City region, however significant impacts to the roads are not expected. Cold and blustery Thursday afternoon. High 38. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 39. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 40.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police looking for new leads in December 2020 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for assistance in solving a homicide from December 2020. Police say detectives don't want the case to go cold, but there are no new leads to pursue right now. In the early morning of Dec. 12, 2020,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas man injured in turnpike crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Wrongful death claims settled in Westport firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, a Jackson County judge settled the wrongful death claims connected to a firetruck crash in Westport. The incident occurred in December 2021 when a pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light and struck and killed an SUV occupied by Jennifer San Nicolas, 41, and Michael Elwood, 25.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy