7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Lawrence Public Schools to hold public info session over budget plan
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Some big decisions could be in store for Lawrence Public Schools. "Changes are going to have to occur," said Julie Boyle, executive director of communications for Lawrence Public Schools. Since September, the district's futures planning committee, made up of teachers, students, staff and people in the...
KMBC.com
KCKPD and Churches United for Justice team up violence prevention initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faith-based group announced plans to prevent violent crime in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Churches United for Justice is teaming with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an initiative called Group Violence Intervention or GVI. The announcement was made during a Martin Luther...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
KMBC.com
Press box at Kansas City area school sprayed with racist and vulgar graffiti
STILWELL, Kan. — A Kansas City area high school's football field was trashed and vandalized with offensive language on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Blue Valley School District is responding as they try to track down the suspect. Tuesday afternoon, Overland Park police are still trying to find...
KMBC.com
Back to big coats today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds and cooler today with a northerly breeze. High 48. Widespread rain is likely to develop overnight and impact much of Wednesday morning. The exception to this is a light mixture of freezing rain and snowflakes across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri along and north of 36 HWY. Ice and snow amounts are expected to remain light, but a few slick spots may develop. Temperatures will climb above freezing areawide Wednesday afternoon with the introduction of drier air, which may bring the rain to a temporary end for many spots through Wednesday evening. High 43. Light, fleeting pockets of freezing drizzle, snowflakes and raindrops may redevelop overnight into early Thursday morning across much of the Kansas City region, however significant impacts to the roads are not expected. Cold and blustery Thursday afternoon. High 38. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday. High 41. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 39. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers/snowflakes throughout the day. High 40.
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
Want To Be Close To Someone? The KC Lovestream Is Perfect [Pictures]
With Valentine's Day coming up in just under a month, many may be looking for a little bit of a getaway with their significant other. One of the most perfect vacation rentals in the Kansas City area, if you want to be really close to someone is The KC Lovestream, although I might wait to book it until it warms up a little bit.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for new leads in December 2020 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for assistance in solving a homicide from December 2020. Police say detectives don't want the case to go cold, but there are no new leads to pursue right now. In the early morning of Dec. 12, 2020,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
KMBC.com
Avian flu continuing to cause high egg prices, local farmer explains
KEARNEY, Mo. — The price of a dozen eggs is still causing sticker shock for shoppers in Kansas City and across the country. The dramatic increase in prices comes amid an outbreak of the avian flu. Tom Ruggieri and his wife Rebecca Graff have been farming since 2003. At...
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
KMBC.com
Wrongful death claims settled in Westport firetruck crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, a Jackson County judge settled the wrongful death claims connected to a firetruck crash in Westport. The incident occurred in December 2021 when a pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light and struck and killed an SUV occupied by Jennifer San Nicolas, 41, and Michael Elwood, 25.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
