Read full article on original website
Related
How a freshman congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in
Freshman lawmakers got an early taste of legislative dysfunction earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives. They were sworn in four days later than anticipated as Republicans went through a historic 15 rounds of voting before finally selecting a House speaker. ANDREA SALINAS: It was confusing, and it...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But the new year and the new Congress have placed her in the spotlight for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Among the N.M. lawmakers targeted in the shootings was a county commissioner
Among the lawmakers targeted in these shootings was Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, who's on the line from New Mexico. Welcome. ADRIANN BARBOA: Hello. Thank you. INSKEEP: What was your experience with Solomon Pena?. BARBOA: Oh, man. You know, right after the - I was serving as chair of the...
Saving what's left of the underground water used for large-scale farms in west Kansas
The Great Plains are the nation's breadbasket, but after decades of irrigating crops, the underground water that powers large-scale farming in western Kansas is quickly drying up. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports on a plan to try to preserve more of what's left. DAVID CONDOS, BYLINE: Fly...
New Mexico police arrested a failed legislature candidate in relation to shootings
Today's opening day at the New Mexico state legislature got off to a jarring start. Well, actually, it's been a jarring few weeks after several Democratic state lawmakers and other elected officials had their homes hit by gunfire. Last night, police arrested the alleged mastermind behind these shootings. He was a failed candidate for the legislature.
Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush
Despite waiving hundreds of millions of dollars in gasoline taxes since April to help families battle inflation, the state’s transportation program is on pace for a huge surplus. Yet when Republican lawmakers demanded long-term gas tax cuts and other relief for motorists, Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut can’t spare...
Connecticut GOP lawmakers counter with their own plan to reduce energy prices
Connecticut Republicans are proposing to reduce the cost of electricity by removing state taxes and surcharges from customer invoices. Rolling back those charges could save the average Connecticut household $210 a year, said state Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, as he announced the GOP’s energy proposal on Tuesday. The...
'There was no subterfuge': Neal defends Biden but approves of investigation on classified documents
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield responded on Friday to news that documents marked "classified" had been found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. Neal said it's important to remember that Biden voluntarily turned the documents over. "His attorneys in fact were the ones that discovered the documents...
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire
A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
A losing Republican candidate in N.M. is charged over shootings at homes of Democrats
Solomon Peña, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in New Mexico as a Republican last November, was arrested Monday in Albuquerque for allegedly paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, police said. They say Peña paid $500 — and that he took part in one shooting himself.
Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking
Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
Western Massachusetts community leaders hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will visit
Some western Massachusetts municipal leaders are hopeful Gov. Maura Healey will be visiting. That's after a new report came out on former Gov. Charlie Baker's visits to communities across the state. Baker made 45 official public appearances in Springfield during his eight years in office, according to The Boston Globe...
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
Milder winters mean Connecticut's ticks are now active all year long
Milder, shorter winters in Connecticut have all but eliminated tick “seasons” as state officials now say ticks are active year-round. The state’s Active Tick Surveillance Program used to receive 50 tick specimens from December to March. But, in recent months, it’s gotten 800, according to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who leads the program and is with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
Stranded on an Alaskan Highway, a Stranger Saves the Day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden
A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0