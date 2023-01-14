ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But the new year and the new Congress have placed her in the spotlight for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
Special election scheduled for three vacant seats in the state House of Representatives

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill three vacant seats in Connecticut’s House of Representatives. One of those seats, the 100th Assembly District, was held by the late Quentin “Q” Williams, D-Middletown. He was killed Thursday, Jan. 5, when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire

A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
Massachusetts legislators ease into a new session of lawmaking

Massachusetts legislators are easing into a new session of lawmaking. Well, most lawmakers. Democrats won some eastern Massachusetts state House races by margins of seven votes and one vote, but Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano is not giving them those seats just yet. He's tasked that three member House committee to evaluate the claims made by Republican opponents who contested the results. As Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, this result is not holding up the organization and work of all House lawmakers.
UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The deficit, reported in the school's annual financial statement...
Milder winters mean Connecticut's ticks are now active all year long

Milder, shorter winters in Connecticut have all but eliminated tick “seasons” as state officials now say ticks are active year-round. The state’s Active Tick Surveillance Program used to receive 50 tick specimens from December to March. But, in recent months, it’s gotten 800, according to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, who leads the program and is with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
Yale pandemic study finds working moms multitask more, facing higher cognitive burden

A recent Yale University study further strengthens the case for affordable child care. Scientists found mothers are disproportionately burdened with multitasking when working remotely during the pandemic, thereby increasing their cognitive load. “Based on a lot of the psychological studies, we see that when people are trying to multitask, they’re...
