Washington Township, NJ

Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap

Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
PITMAN, NJ
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap

Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Parsippany Hills over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Laila Tatis had 18 points and five rebounds as Parsippany Hills defeated Kinnelon, 44-39, in Morris Plains. Kajal Sukhadia scored 13 points for Parsippany Hills (6-6). For Kinnelon (2-10), Olivia Aliotta scored 26 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
KINNELON, NJ
Colonia over North Brunswick - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Derkack dropped a team-high 20 points as Colonia outlasted North Brunswick 42-40 in Colonia. Mattison Chiera added 15 points for Colonia, which outscored the visitors 15-13 in the fourth period and evened its record at 7-7. Niyell McCargo poured in a game-high 22 points for North Brunswick (3-10), which...
COLONIA, NJ
Atlantic City defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap

Ky Gilliam scored 17 points for Atlantic City as it held on for a 51-49 victory over Millville in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (5-7) went into the fourth quarter up 43-26 before holding on for the win as Millville (8-4) outscored it 23-8. Atlantic City jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Dayton over Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Amiel Dillard and Molly Martys scored 14 points apiece as Dayton defeated Plainfield, 49-40, in Springfield. Angela Gatto and Sami Casey added seven points each for Dayton (8-4), which jumped out to a 14-3 lead. Dillard ensured the lead stuck by making 8-of-10 free throws in the second half. Haszah...
DAYTON, OH
NJ
