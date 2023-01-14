Read full article on original website
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle RecoveryMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Unique new restaurant opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Historic “Farewell to Lincoln” Painting Leaves Madison, NJ. See It Before Its Gone!Morristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Losch lifts Hillsborough past Phillipsburg at buzzer - Boys basketball recap
Nick Losch picked the perfect time for his only basket of the game, as his layup at the buzzer sent Hillsborough to a 37-35 win over Phillipsburg in Hillsborough. Zion Harrison scored a team-high 10 points for Hillsborough, which improved to 7-5. Phillipsburg fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School...
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Clark leads Ocean Township to victory over Donovan Catholic - girls basketball recap
Eli Clark led all scorers with 18 points for a 59-34 victory over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Kayden Clark compiled 10 points and two rebounds for Ocean Township (12-1). In the loss, Gabriella Ross totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Donovan Catholic, while Angela Forese also netted seven in addition to three rebounds.
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Liam Gorman’s 35 points lifts Gloucester past West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman scored a season-high 35 points for Gloucester in a 62-53 victory over West Deptford in Westville. It is the fifth game of 30 or more points this season for Gorman, a senior. Aydan Hagan added 11 points for Gloucester (9-5). Mark Koszowski scored 21 points for West Deptford...
Tigar’s seven 3-pointers keeps Raritan unbeaten, defeat Holmdel - Boys basketball
Billy Tigar made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as Raritan defeated Holmdel, 66-65, in Holmdel. Jack O’Leary added 20 points for Raritan (12-0), which trailed 27-25 at halftime. Michael Diller and Jack Coleman had eight points apiece. Ben Kipnis and Nick Seeloch scored 23 points...
Pingry defeats Bound Brook in OT - Girls basketball recap
Debra Hill scored 25 points to propel Pingry past Bound Brook 68-62 in overtime in Bound Brook. Despite going into the fourth down 45-40, Bound Brook (4-6) came up big in the fourth to force overtime tied at 55. However, it was not enough as Pingry (9-4) outscored it 13-7 in the extra period.
Parsippany Hills over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Laila Tatis had 18 points and five rebounds as Parsippany Hills defeated Kinnelon, 44-39, in Morris Plains. Kajal Sukhadia scored 13 points for Parsippany Hills (6-6). For Kinnelon (2-10), Olivia Aliotta scored 26 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Colonia over North Brunswick - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Derkack dropped a team-high 20 points as Colonia outlasted North Brunswick 42-40 in Colonia. Mattison Chiera added 15 points for Colonia, which outscored the visitors 15-13 in the fourth period and evened its record at 7-7. Niyell McCargo poured in a game-high 22 points for North Brunswick (3-10), which...
Atlantic City defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap
Ky Gilliam scored 17 points for Atlantic City as it held on for a 51-49 victory over Millville in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (5-7) went into the fourth quarter up 43-26 before holding on for the win as Millville (8-4) outscored it 23-8. Atlantic City jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Who are the top ice hockey seniors in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your input and you didn’t disappoint. Over the past week, numerous submissions have been sent and now it’s time to unveil the poll.
South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap
Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
Neptune defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Christa Ramos had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Neptune over Point Pleasant Boro 53-30 in Point Pleasant. Neptune (3-8) took control early as it led 32-13 at halftime adding to its lead in the second half and outscoring Point Pleasant Boro 21-17. Majiah Quarles pitched in 15 points.
Dayton over Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amiel Dillard and Molly Martys scored 14 points apiece as Dayton defeated Plainfield, 49-40, in Springfield. Angela Gatto and Sami Casey added seven points each for Dayton (8-4), which jumped out to a 14-3 lead. Dillard ensured the lead stuck by making 8-of-10 free throws in the second half. Haszah...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
South Jersey Times Swimming Notebook: SJISA Meet drama comes outside the pool
The most exciting, impactful moments of the South Jersey Coaches Invitational Swimming Championships won’t occur on the deck of in the pool at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. The biggest drama will come in a classroom down the hall from the pool.
