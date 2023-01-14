Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
A New Jersey sports bettor tells all and issues a warning: Don’t do it | Opinion
I’m a millennial who has worked in supply chain, social media and the gig economy. I’m also a skilled sports bettor who has made over $100,000 in a year. So I have the credentials to say — especially to young people — don’t start, no matter how much you know about sports.
