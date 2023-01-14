Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
QB Walker Howard transfers to Ole Miss from LSU
Ole Miss landed LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard, who played in only two games for the Tigers in 2022 as a freshman. Howard visited Ole Miss and TCU last week and announced Wednesday he is joining the Rebels, where he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Albany Herald
BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home
Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career....
Albany Herald
Injured passengers identified in car crash that killed UGA football player and staffer
Police on Monday identified the two passengers injured in the single-vehicle car crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday, just hours after the team celebrated its national championship victory. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LeCroy, 24, was driving with Willock,...
