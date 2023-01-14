ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

QB Walker Howard transfers to Ole Miss from LSU

Ole Miss landed LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard, who played in only two games for the Tigers in 2022 as a freshman. Howard visited Ole Miss and TCU last week and announced Wednesday he is joining the Rebels, where he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Albany Herald

BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career....
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy