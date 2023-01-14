Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman. 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday,...
WCVB
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "We've got a messy mix coming in Thursday afternoon that will change to more and more snow as we get into the day on Friday, and I think the biggest impacts from snow will be north of Route 2, up into parts of central New England. This is where I do anticipate a plowable snow," said StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
westernmassnews.com
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Fire Responds To Strange Odor At Newton School
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Fire Department, along with Avangrid Berkshire Gas employees, responded to reports of a strange odor in a classroom at Newton Elementary School in Greenfield Tuesday morning. According to the Greenfield Fire Department “At no time was there any hazard to staff or students, and no gas...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
