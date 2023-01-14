NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "We've got a messy mix coming in Thursday afternoon that will change to more and more snow as we get into the day on Friday, and I think the biggest impacts from snow will be north of Route 2, up into parts of central New England. This is where I do anticipate a plowable snow," said StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO