Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday,...
WESTFIELD, MA
WCVB

Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "We've got a messy mix coming in Thursday afternoon that will change to more and more snow as we get into the day on Friday, and I think the biggest impacts from snow will be north of Route 2, up into parts of central New England. This is where I do anticipate a plowable snow," said StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15

UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Fire Responds To Strange Odor At Newton School

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Fire Department, along with Avangrid Berkshire Gas employees, responded to reports of a strange odor in a classroom at Newton Elementary School in Greenfield Tuesday morning. According to the Greenfield Fire Department “At no time was there any hazard to staff or students, and no gas...
GREENFIELD, MA

