Attorney General Asks Judge To Sanction Donald Trump And His Children In Fraud Lawsuit

On Tuesday, January 31st, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office reportedly asked a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump , 76, his sons Donald Trump Jr, 45, and Eric Trump, 39, and daughter Ivanka Trump, 41, as well as their attorneys, after being unsatisfied with the “verified answers” they gave in response to the $250M civil fraud lawsuit she filed back in September last year.

According to CNN , the responses given by their attorneys and other defendants repeatedly denied or said that they lacked “sufficient knowledge” to answer many of the allegations, which then led James to ask New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who previously denied the Trumps’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit, to reject some of their defenses and sanction the defendants and their attorneys.

"A cursory review of the Verified Answers reveals that a number of the denials are demonstrably false and actually contradict sworn statements by the Defendants in other proceedings," James' lawyers wrote.

"Ivanka Trump denies 'knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief' as to whether she personally met with bankers, or whether she can confirm the contents of her own emails," the attorneys continued, adding: "The Court has already admonished Defendants and their counsel for their continued invocation of meritless legal claims but exercised its discretion in not imposing such sanctions, 'having made its point.' It does not appear that this point was taken, however, and OAG would ask the Court to renew the issue."

New York Judge Previously Denies Donald Trump’s Motion To Dismiss $250M Lawsuit

Last month, Engoron denied motions from the former president to dismiss the $250M fraud lawsuit. If you’ll recall, James filed the lawsuit against Trump, his three adult children, the Trump Organization, and its senior management, accusing it of committing extensive tax fraud between 2011 and 2021 by intentionally lying to lenders and insurers and over-inflating assets.

"The statements of financial condition were greatly exaggerated, grossly inflated, objectively false, and therefore fraudulent and illegal," James said at the time after the lawsuit had been filed. "Claiming money that you do not have does not amount to the 'Art of the Deal.' It’s the Art of the Steal." If James' lawsuit is successful, Trump will be prohibited from engaging in real estate transactions in New York for five years, as well as permanently being banned from serving as an officer or a director of a New York corporation.

Judge Calls Trump Lawyers' Arguments 'Frivolous'

Engoron deemed some of the arguments the family's lawyers brought forward to dismiss the lawsuit as "frivolous," having previously rejected some of their legal arguments after he appointed an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's business dealings.

In a written order on January 6th, Engoron said, "The first three arguments were borderline frivolous even the first-time defendants made them. Reading these arguments was, to quote the baseball sage Lawrence Peter ('Yogi') Berra, 'Déjà vu all over again.'"

Engoron also added that he could have rightfully imposed sanctions for "frivolous litigation" on Trump’s "sophisticated" defense lawyers who "should have known better" but decided against it. "In its discretion this Court will not impose sanctions, which the Court believes are unnecessary, having made its point," he added. In addition to this, Engoron also rejected claims from the Trump family that some of the alleged fraudulent conduct had actually happened outside the statute of limitations allowed under law.

Ivanka argued that the accusations against her should be dismissed, since she left the Trump Organization in 2017 to work full time as a White House senior advisor, and therefore the claims are time-barred. She also added that she didn't personally falsify any business records, but Engoron dismissed this, saying that she could still be liable for being part of "continuing wrongs."

New York Attorney General Letitia James Reacts To The News

Naturally, James was thrilled with Engoron's decision, and gave her thoughts via a short statement obtained by the Washington Post. "Once again, Donald Trump’s attempts to evade the law have been rejected," James said in the statement.

"We sued Mr. Trump because we found that he engaged in years of extensive financial fraud to enrich himself and cheat the system," she added. "Today’s decision makes clear that Donald Trump is not above the law and must answer for his actions in court."

Trump attorney Alina Habba reportedly said in a statement that Engoron's decision would be appealed, which doesn’t really surprise us. The case is currently scheduled to be heard in October later this year; and if it goes ahead as planned, it would fall right in the middle of Trump's latest run for the presidency in the 2024 election, so he will most likely be a little preoccupied and not thrilled with the timing.