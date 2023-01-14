ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award for the 2022 season.

Henry, who finished second in the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, is up against two other running backs in the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs. You can vote right here.

The Titans back is going to have a tough time beating out Jacobs, though, as the Raiders back had a career year and led the NFL in rushing.

On top of finishing with 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in a season in which many thought Henry might fall off, he also tallied nine games with 100-plus yards, the most in the NFL.

This is the third time in Henry’s career that he’s been nominated. He won the award in 2019 and 2020 after leading the league in rushing both years.

The NFL will donate $20,000 to the HBCU of the winner’s choice. The award will be presented at the NFL Honors show in February.

