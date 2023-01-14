Read full article on original website
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building
GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer. The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Second public hearing for Wheel and Sprocket property
BROOKFIELD — A second public hearing will be held Tuesday for the controversial Wheel and Sprocket property at the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive. Developers are proposing to redevelop the lots with a four-story mixed-use building along Capitol, which would include one story of retail space and three stories above with a total of 75 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The building would wrap around the lot in a U shape.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commemorating MLK
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency
CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack
CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
wgtd.org
Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire
(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
