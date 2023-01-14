ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building

GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer. The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with...
GRAFTON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently

CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Second public hearing for Wheel and Sprocket property

BROOKFIELD — A second public hearing will be held Tuesday for the controversial Wheel and Sprocket property at the corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive. Developers are proposing to redevelop the lots with a four-story mixed-use building along Capitol, which would include one story of retail space and three stories above with a total of 75 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The building would wrap around the lot in a U shape.
BROOKFIELD, WI
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commemorating MLK

WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The ultimate professional’

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency

CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
CEDARBURG, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judith A. Huibregtse, 82

Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
DELAVAN, WI
WGN News

Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack

CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgtd.org

Standoff Near Union Grove Ends With Gunfire

(WGTD)---A tense standoff at the Racine/Kenosha County line near Union Grove late Monday afternoon ended in a barrage of gunfire and the death of a suspect. The incident began in the Burlington area with a high-speed chase that ended in a field near U.S. 45 and County ‘K-R.’ The driver ran off with a gun. A perimeter was set up.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
UNION GROVE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy