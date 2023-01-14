Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building
GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer. The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with...
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Parks & Rec board to take up new Veterans Park Pavilion
GRAFTON - After applying numerous bandages over the years to the aging pavilion in Grafton’s Veterans Memorial Park, the village will now consider replacing it with a year-round shelter that would be only the second in the village available for rental all year. Current estimates put the cost of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commemorating MLK
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Will the railroad return through West Bend, as State DOT targets rail line in 2030
West Bend, Wi – The Eisenbahn State Trail was established in April 2006. Formerly an active rail line, home to the Fox Valley Railroad, there was always the possibility the State DOT could take the stretch over again and install a viable rail line. In its heyday the active...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Home sales down 14.5% through 4th quarter
MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee market had a tumultuous year in 2022. Sales were down 35.2% in December, and 14.5% through the fourth quarter, according to a report released last week. In Ozaukee County, sales dropped 32.2% in December and 21% in the fourth quarter. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers
WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
milwaukeemag.com
A Closer Look at Harley-Davidson’s Planned Park
Milwaukee-rooted motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue headquarters campus into a public park with an aim of benefitting its employees and the neighboring community, in addition to contributing to efforts to attract people to Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Internationally acclaimed designers...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland-Lakeside superintendent announces resignation
HARTLAND — Hartland-Lakeside School District Superintendent Nancy Nikolay announced her resignation on Monday after a decade with the district, according to an email to parents obtained by The Freeman. This is the second superintendent to resign in the Lake Country area recently. “It is with mixed emotions that I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency
CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex
An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
