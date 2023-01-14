ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building

GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer. The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with...
GRAFTON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Parks & Rec board to take up new Veterans Park Pavilion

GRAFTON - After applying numerous bandages over the years to the aging pavilion in Grafton’s Veterans Memorial Park, the village will now consider replacing it with a year-round shelter that would be only the second in the village available for rental all year. Current estimates put the cost of...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commemorating MLK

WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Home sales down 14.5% through 4th quarter

MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee market had a tumultuous year in 2022. Sales were down 35.2% in December, and 14.5% through the fourth quarter, according to a report released last week. In Ozaukee County, sales dropped 32.2% in December and 21% in the fourth quarter. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers

WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
WATERFORD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Closer Look at Harley-Davidson’s Planned Park

Milwaukee-rooted motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue headquarters campus into a public park with an aim of benefitting its employees and the neighboring community, in addition to contributing to efforts to attract people to Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Internationally acclaimed designers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The ultimate professional’

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently

CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland-Lakeside superintendent announces resignation

HARTLAND — Hartland-Lakeside School District Superintendent Nancy Nikolay announced her resignation on Monday after a decade with the district, according to an email to parents obtained by The Freeman. This is the second superintendent to resign in the Lake Country area recently. “It is with mixed emotions that I...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency

CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
CEDARBURG, WI

