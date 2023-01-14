Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.

