Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Kelly Kelly Celebrates Her Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Corset Photo Drop

Kelly Kelly was one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division during the late 2000s and early 2010s. She got her first break in WWE’s version of ECW before eventually becoming the Diva’s Champion on the main roster. She is now going as Barbie Blank, but the former WWE star still gave fans a reason to be happy recently.
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
Tay Melo Shows Off While Telling Fans To Kiss Her Backside

Tay Melo became a mainstay for the AEW women’s division, not only for her wrestling skills, but for a laundry list of other reasons. Tay recently decided to tease the fans with a photo in an attempt to take a jab at those who might fall on the hater side of her fandom.
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea

The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed

The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
Former WWE Star Turns Down Chance To Appear On Raw 30th Anniversary Show

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the special 30th anniversary show, and it’s shaping up to be a big event. Some familiar faces will be appearing on the show, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Tatanka next week. Tatanka...
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships

Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Randy Orton’s Career Almost Ended Before Taking Absence From WWE

Randy Orton is one of the most tenured and decorated athletes in WWE for the last 20 years. The Viper has been out of action for a long time now, and it looks like his injury issue was very severe even before Orton was taken off WWE television programming. Randy...
Seth Rollins Loves Fan’s Tribute To Him At Their Wedding

Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent performer on the WWE roster today. The Visionary never fails to amaze fans and peers alike with his incredible story-telling abilities inside the squared circle. His theme song is quite popular among the WWE Universe as well. For those who are used to...
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE

Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign

WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star

AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
WWE Pulling Content From WWE Network On Peacock

When the WWE Network first launched in 2014 it gave fans a central place to find all things WWE and more content was added over time. In 2020 WWE started airing content from independent companies such as PROGRESS Wrestling, wXw, ICW, and EVOLVE before EVOLVE was purchased by WWE. However,...
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure

Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
Backstage News On Why WWE Unified The Tag Team Titles

Back in May, The Usos and RK-Bro faced off in a tag title unification match and when it was all said and done it was The Usos who walked out with both sets of belts. Randy Orton has been out of action ever since due to injury, and it’s not clear when he could be back.
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent

Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
WWE Reportedly Changes Plans For NXT Due To Death Of Jay Briscoe

Tuesday was tragic for the world of professional wrestling as it was revealed that former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe passed away in a car accident at the age of 38. The wrestling community is processing the loss and it sounds like some changes were made to last night’s NXT broadcast.

