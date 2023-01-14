Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lawton Standard company announces Houston Versa-Bar distribution
WAUKESHA — American Iron (AIA), a Lawton Standard company based in Waukesha, will begin stocking Versa-Bar continuous cast iron bar products and other alloy bars at their sister company, QESC, in Houston, Texas. The Houston company will also offer tubing, milling and plate-cutting services, according to a statement. “I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency
CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
spectrumnews1.com
MBA hosts Homebuilding & Remodeling Show as home construction in Wisconsin slowed
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Although the U.S. Housing Market has not recovered from the pandemic, the Metropolitan Builders Association believes its 2023 Homebuilding and Remodeling show shows there is a lot happening in the industry in the Milwaukee area. The last report from the Wisconsin Builders Association said home...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hands-on paths to careers and more
WAUKESHA — Students in the School District of Waukesha have several options to help prepare them for college and the workforce. There are different programs that are a benefit to both students and local businesses. Mollie Haubenschild, career and technical education coordinator, school to career coordinator and academic and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
isthmus.com
Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered
Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch
July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023. Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude. Cliff was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
runwaygirlnetwork.com
Contest helps Wisconsin high school fund airplane-building program
The aviation industry is not alone in struggling to attract and recruit young people but it does have an advantage over other STEM industries — aircraft. People spending time around airplanes are easily hooked, a fact proven by Falcon Aviation, the STEM aviation program of Westosha Central High School in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Home sales down 14.5% through 4th quarter
MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee market had a tumultuous year in 2022. Sales were down 35.2% in December, and 14.5% through the fourth quarter, according to a report released last week. In Ozaukee County, sales dropped 32.2% in December and 21% in the fourth quarter. According...
