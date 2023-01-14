ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lawton Standard company announces Houston Versa-Bar distribution

WAUKESHA — American Iron (AIA), a Lawton Standard company based in Waukesha, will begin stocking Versa-Bar continuous cast iron bar products and other alloy bars at their sister company, QESC, in Houston, Texas. The Houston company will also offer tubing, milling and plate-cutting services, according to a statement. “I...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency

CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently

CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
CEDARBURG, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hands-on paths to careers and more

WAUKESHA — Students in the School District of Waukesha have several options to help prepare them for college and the workforce. There are different programs that are a benefit to both students and local businesses. Mollie Haubenschild, career and technical education coordinator, school to career coordinator and academic and...
WAUKESHA, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan

Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
RICHFIELD, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch

July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023. Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude. Cliff was...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Florence M. Mentz

Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
WAUKESHA, WI
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Contest helps Wisconsin high school fund airplane-building program

The aviation industry is not alone in struggling to attract and recruit young people but it does have an advantage over other STEM industries — aircraft. People spending time around airplanes are easily hooked, a fact proven by Falcon Aviation, the STEM aviation program of Westosha Central High School in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Home sales down 14.5% through 4th quarter

MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee market had a tumultuous year in 2022. Sales were down 35.2% in December, and 14.5% through the fourth quarter, according to a report released last week. In Ozaukee County, sales dropped 32.2% in December and 21% in the fourth quarter. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI

