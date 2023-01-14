Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
CBS 58
SUV crashes into Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A vehicle crashed into the Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 18, causing "significant damage." According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Police say the driver, a 37-year-old woman, appeared to have experienced a medical...
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
CBS 58
Local pizzeria discusses special pizza occasions 🍕
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the Super Bowl to even Valentine's Day, pizza is in its prime time of the year. Not only is pizza a popular choice for parties, but it's also a traditional crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. From pepperoni to vegetarian options, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Some local pizzerias and chains are offering deals and promotions for Valentine's Day, including heart-shaped pizzas.
CBS 58
30 galleries across Milwaukee to participate in Gallery Night MKE this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has a bustling art scene, and the Third Ward is at the center of it. From East Town to Walker's Point, there are dozens of galleries. This weekend you can dive right into the city's art culture during Gallery Night MKE. "For gallery night we...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
CBS 58
UW-Milwaukee students help put together 'Lightfield' art installation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new art installation called "Lightfield" is coming to Cathedral Square that will be free for the public to come out and enjoy. The installation is by an artist duo named HYBYCOZO. They're bringing their latest art installation here to Milwaukee, which was being put together...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side
MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Brady Street pedestrian area: BID launches new study
An effort to make Milwaukee's Brady Street Business District safer for pedestrians is now gaining steam.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 36, dies in Menomonee Falls crash
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash that happened on I-41 in Menomonee Falls. It happened Saturday, Jan. 14, around 2:45 a.m., on the Main Street off-ramp of I-41 northbound. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were...
CBS 58
Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
CBS 58
Glendale squad struck by stolen vehicle during prisoner transport in downtown Milwaukee
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Glendale police vehicle was hit by a stolen SUV in downtown Milwaukee Monday, Jan. 16. It happened just a few blocks from Milwaukee Police Department headquarters. The airbags deployed in the striking vehicle, as a Glendale officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Courage MKE purchases property for LGBTQ+ youth in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local nonprofit Courage MKE just purchased property near the Walker's Point neighborhood. The goal is to provide shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults who are homeless or aging out of the welfare system. The C2 Apartments are the first of its kind in Wisconsin. They will be...
CBS 58
MPD: Man starts fire at Milwaukee residence, barricades himself inside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a man started a fire at a residence and barricaded himself inside. It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 17 near 65th and Thurston. The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police say the suspect eventually exited and was taken into custody...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
CBS 58
$125K Badger 5 lottery ticket sold in Mequon remains unclaimed
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Badger 5 jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $125,000 must be claimed by Jan. 19, or it will expire. The winning ticket from the Saturday, July 23, 2022, drawing was purchased at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly, located at 6111 W. Mequon Road in Mequon. The winning numbers...
