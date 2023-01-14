ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

SUV crashes into Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A vehicle crashed into the Belair Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 18, causing "significant damage." According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, it happened around 9:30 a.m. Police say the driver, a 37-year-old woman, appeared to have experienced a medical...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Local pizzeria discusses special pizza occasions 🍕

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the Super Bowl to even Valentine's Day, pizza is in its prime time of the year. Not only is pizza a popular choice for parties, but it's also a traditional crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. From pepperoni to vegetarian options, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Some local pizzerias and chains are offering deals and promotions for Valentine's Day, including heart-shaped pizzas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW-Milwaukee students help put together 'Lightfield' art installation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new art installation called "Lightfield" is coming to Cathedral Square that will be free for the public to come out and enjoy. The installation is by an artist duo named HYBYCOZO. They're bringing their latest art installation here to Milwaukee, which was being put together...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side

MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 36, dies in Menomonee Falls crash

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash that happened on I-41 in Menomonee Falls. It happened Saturday, Jan. 14, around 2:45 a.m., on the Main Street off-ramp of I-41 northbound. Officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis honored at 90th birthday concert event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday night, Milwaukee jazz legend Manty Ellis was honored at a 90th birthday celebration. Dozens of musicians gathered at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Musicians rotated in and out all evening long, sharing stories along the way about how Ellis has helped share his love of jazz with several generations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Courage MKE purchases property for LGBTQ+ youth in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local nonprofit Courage MKE just purchased property near the Walker's Point neighborhood. The goal is to provide shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults who are homeless or aging out of the welfare system. The C2 Apartments are the first of its kind in Wisconsin. They will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Man starts fire at Milwaukee residence, barricades himself inside

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a man started a fire at a residence and barricaded himself inside. It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 17 near 65th and Thurston. The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police say the suspect eventually exited and was taken into custody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

$125K Badger 5 lottery ticket sold in Mequon remains unclaimed

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Badger 5 jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $125,000 must be claimed by Jan. 19, or it will expire. The winning ticket from the Saturday, July 23, 2022, drawing was purchased at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly, located at 6111 W. Mequon Road in Mequon. The winning numbers...
MEQUON, WI

