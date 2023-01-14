Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police chief to be cited after gun found in airport bag
MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday. A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39...
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commemorating MLK
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Greater Milwaukee Today
36-year old man killed in Menomonee Falls car crash
MENOMONEE FALLS — A Milwaukee man was killed in a single car crash on the Interstate 41 northbound off-ramp at Main Street early Saturday, according to the Menomonee Falls Police Department. Police found the 36-year-old man had been ejected from the car. The crash is still under investigation. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
IMT Insurance names The Ladd Agency, LLC 2023 Gem Agency
CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. “IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lawton Standard company announces Houston Versa-Bar distribution
WAUKESHA — American Iron (AIA), a Lawton Standard company based in Waukesha, will begin stocking Versa-Bar continuous cast iron bar products and other alloy bars at their sister company, QESC, in Houston, Texas. The Houston company will also offer tubing, milling and plate-cutting services, according to a statement. “I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Driving Buddies
Join us in On Tap every Thursday from 6:30pm – 9:30pm to enjoy live music from local artists. This week we’re featuring music by Driving Buddies on January 19, 2023. Driving Buddies is a Waukesha/Milwaukee-based pop piano and guitar duo. We bring you familiar, catchy, 60s-70s Rock, Pop, and Country songs across the decades and some originals that make you smile, dance, or fall in love with the retro sounds of the past with a modern twist. We play outdoor parties and shows as an acoustic duo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joseph ‘Joe’ A. Limbach
Feb. 8, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2022. Joseph “Joe” A. Limbach, age 66, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend. He was born on February 8, 1956, in Hartford to Joseph and Jean (nee Bruce) Limbach. Joe was a tool and die maker that enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and remodeling homes. Joe was the kind of guy who always put others first.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh)
May 25, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2023. Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her favorite chair, on January 4, 2023. Betty was born on May 25, 1947, in Delavan, to Alex and Myrtle (Persson) Beresh. She grew up with her two older brothers, Larry and Don, in a house Alex built himself. Although she often complained that she was teased a lot by her brothers, she loved them both very much and had a great childhood living by the lake. She developed many lasting friendships in Delavan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Parks & Rec board to take up new Veterans Park Pavilion
GRAFTON - After applying numerous bandages over the years to the aging pavilion in Grafton’s Veterans Memorial Park, the village will now consider replacing it with a year-round shelter that would be only the second in the village available for rental all year. Current estimates put the cost of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Architectural Review Board gives nod to Chipotle multi-tenant building
GRAFTON - Other than asking a few questions about building materials, the Grafton Architectural Board last week seemed satisfied with the plans for a multi-tenant building on an outlot in front of Meijer. The board approved the architectural plans for the property located at 1600 Port Washington Road - with...
