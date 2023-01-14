ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

State health officials, lawmakers warn of risks edibles pose to children

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The legalization of recreational marijuana led to a warning to parents about the dangers edibles pose to children. Representatives from the state Department of Consumer Protection, UConn Health, the state Poison Control Center, and state lawmakers and officials, held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Farmington:
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Warmer winter temps prompt warning about ticks

(WFSB) – State health officials put out a warning about ticks. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station acknowledged that ticks are usually out during the warmer months, but with the recent warm winter temperatures, it said the bugs have been spotted out there now. Climate change brought the warm temperatures,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local lawmakers push for reintroduction of Ethan’s law at national level

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Crash closes Nod Road in Simsbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Middletown school officials postpone games after...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers, and this weekend we saw another. A driver going the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford hit a state trooper on the highway. Less than two weeks ago, a state lawmaker was killed by a wrong-way driver. This...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

CT one of the worst states to start a business

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the worst states to start a business, according to a report. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released the results of its “2023′s Best & Worst States to Start a Business” report. It put Connecticut as the second worst...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE

