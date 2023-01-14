Read full article on original website
Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?
CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates, among other factors.
Warmer winter temps prompt warning about ticks
(WFSB) – State health officials put out a warning about ticks. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station acknowledged that ticks are usually out during the warmer months, but with the recent warm winter temperatures, it said the bugs have been spotted out there now. Climate change brought the warm temperatures,...
Local lawmakers push for reintroduction of Ethan’s law at national level
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Crash closes Nod Road in Simsbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Middletown school officials postpone games after...
Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers, and this weekend we saw another. A driver going the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford hit a state trooper on the highway. Less than two weeks ago, a state lawmaker was killed by a wrong-way driver. This...
New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
BREAKING NEWS DESK: Top Ukrainian official killed, GOP weighs impeachment of HSS secretary, JFK near-crash investigation
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
Connecticut families say heating assistance programs aren't enough help, calling on elected officials to help lower bills
DERBY, Conn. — With the rising costs of home heating oil, families across Connecticut sat down with elected officials Tuesday morning to explain why even with federal energy assistance programs in place, they're still struggling. "Why? How did we get here and how do we fix it so we...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
