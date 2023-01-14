ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

fox61.com

Has Connecticut passed the winter COVID peak?

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s the winter season. You have the flu, RSV, and three years into the pandemic, still, the virus persists. “I feel like naturally, numbers were gonna spike in the winter for the simple fact that it’s cold and flu season,” said Destiny Reyes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Warmer winter temps prompt warning about ticks

(WFSB) – State health officials put out a warning about ticks. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station acknowledged that ticks are usually out during the warmer months, but with the recent warm winter temperatures, it said the bugs have been spotted out there now. Climate change brought the warm temperatures,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Local lawmakers push for reintroduction of Ethan’s law at national level

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Crash closes Nod Road in Simsbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Middletown school officials postpone games after...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers, and this weekend we saw another. A driver going the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford hit a state trooper on the highway. Less than two weeks ago, a state lawmaker was killed by a wrong-way driver. This...
HARTFORD, CT
fox17.com

New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
NASHVILLE, TN
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE

