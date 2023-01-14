Read full article on original website
NBA
Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Two of the younger, more exciting teams in the Association square off today, as the Cavs travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis took both games last season and sit at 30-13 this season, good for second in the West. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
The latest on Browns DC Jim Schwartz; Cavaliers trade options: Tom Withers, Garrett Bush, Chris Fedor on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Tom Withers of The Associated Press and Garrett Bush of 92.3...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans
The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
NBA
8 Things the Orlando Magic Did Well During Five-Game West Coast Trip
The Magic forced their opponents into a lot of turnovers – 16.8 in fact, which was tied for the most during this span. They didn’t go to waste very often, either, as Orlando averaged 20.2 points off those turnovers. Along those lines, the Magic’s hands were active during...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clips Face Off Against Embiid, Harden, and a Upward-Trending 76ers Team
Last Matchup: 12/23/22 – LAC 114 – PHI 119 | Kawhi Leonard: 28 Pts – Joel Embiid: 44 PTS. Including the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 32.6 points per game in his last 11 games against Philadelphia. Leonard has at least 28 points in each of his last six games in the matchup, the second-longest such streak against a single team in his career (10 vs. Dallas from 2018-19 to 2019-20).
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132
T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2023
Twelve days after its most recent home game, New Orleans (26-18) is finally back in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-21). Tickets are available here. The Pelicans depart Thursday for a two-game weekend road trip in Florida, facing Orlando (Friday) and Miami in a rematch (Sunday).
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Defense takes time for most 1st-year players
Let’s not get it twisted: this is the latest edition of the Kia Rookie Ladder, our weekly ranking of the league’s newcomers. One day earlier, our Defensive Player Ladder dropped, a monthly round-up of players who excel at that end of the court. What we don’t run —...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-16-23
After suffering another close and difficult defeat on Sunday, the Lakers (19-24) face off against the Houston Rockets (10-33) for the first time this season. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
NBA
76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82
The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
Herb Jones doubtful for Wednesday game against Miami
NEW ORLEANS (26-18, 3RD IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas. MIAMI (24-21, 7TH IN EAST) Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo.
NBA
Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
Stats Leaders: Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield lead top catch-and-shoot scorers in 2022-23
Last week, we began our look at the top shooters of the season by breaking down the top 10 scores on pull-up jumpers – a list led by Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry. It was a star-studded list featuring many of the top scorers in the league (all ranked in the top 17) and the highest-usage players (all ranked in the top 25).
