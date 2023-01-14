ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA

Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Two of the younger, more exciting teams in the Association square off today, as the Cavs travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis took both games last season and sit at 30-13 this season, good for second in the West. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103

Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans

The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clips Face Off Against Embiid, Harden, and a Upward-Trending 76ers Team

Last Matchup: 12/23/22 – LAC 114 – PHI 119 | Kawhi Leonard: 28 Pts – Joel Embiid: 44 PTS. Including the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 32.6 points per game in his last 11 games against Philadelphia. Leonard has at least 28 points in each of his last six games in the matchup, the second-longest such streak against a single team in his career (10 vs. Dallas from 2018-19 to 2019-20).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132

T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 18, 2023

Twelve days after its most recent home game, New Orleans (26-18) is finally back in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-21). Tickets are available here. The Pelicans depart Thursday for a two-game weekend road trip in Florida, facing Orlando (Friday) and Miami in a rematch (Sunday).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip

After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-16-23

After suffering another close and difficult defeat on Sunday, the Lakers (19-24) face off against the Houston Rockets (10-33) for the first time this season. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82

The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118

Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16

There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.

