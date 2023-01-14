ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Single Ticket Wins Mega Millions $1.3 Billion Jackpot

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

A single ticket sold for the Friday the 13th Mega Millions lottery has matched the numbers needed to claim the game’s top prize of $1,350,000. A ticket sold in Louisiana for that same drawing is one of 27 tickets sold across that country that won a prize of $20,000.

If you were unable to watch last night’s drawing, here’s how it unfolded.

The Mega Millions website confirms the winning numbers to be:

30   43   45   46   61    Mega Ball 14  Megaplier x2

In addition to the $1.3 billion jackpot winner the game created 14 new millionaires. Assuming none of the 14 million dollar Match 5 winners weren’t already millionaires. The second biggest prize generated from last night’s drawing was a $20,000 winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dalLP_0kEoJCh400
megamillions.com

The $20,000 winners matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball. By Rule the win is $10,000 but since those players opted-in on the Megaplier their winnings were doubled. An additional 167 players won $10,000 with the same matches on their tickets.

Where was the $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions Sold?

From what we’ve been able to discern the ticket was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon Maine. Lebanon is small community of about 6,500 residents.  Hometown Gas & Grill seems to be a great place to pop in for fuel, a beverage and according to their Facebook Page, they are hiring.

Where was the $20,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Louisiana?

That ticket was sold in the north Louisiana town of Bastrop. The ticket, according to the Louisiana Lottery, was purchased at Crossett Road U-Pak-It. This may come as a shock but that business is located on Crossett Road in Bastrop. Congratulations, you know the retailer gets a nice prize for selling a winning ticket too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcyVu_0kEoJCh400
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will return to its humble starting point of $20,000. Meanwhile if lottery fever is still coursing through your veins you can play Powerball. Tonight’s Powerball game has a top prize estimated to be $404 million and based on our statistical analysis of how big money lottery games get a jackpot, the Powerball is about due to get a winner.

Good luck, be responsible if you plan on playing.

Meanwhile if you can’t buy luxury, maybe you can rent luxury for the weekend, right?

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Single Ticket Wins Mega Millions $1.3 Billion Jackpot

Comments / 12

Trey 1000
2d ago

it's always someone outta state it's not even ok anymore to buy tickets in Louisiana no one ever wins 😒

Reply(3)
10
plaquemine baby
2d ago

It’s not even fun to play anymore. The south never win the big pot it’s always way out of state somewhere. I think it’s purposely done that way.

Reply
4
Nicole Scott
2d ago

Always a winner when the jackpot is that large in a state up north or northeast

Reply
5
Related
Power 95.9

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
HOUSTON, TX
Eyewitness News

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
GRANBY, CT
1130 AM: The Tiger

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway

Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy