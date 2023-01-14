Read full article on original website
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Decabrin Jamare Binns, Jr.
Decabrin Jamare Binns, Jr. was born January 10, 2023, in Crossett, to Taylor Mooney and the late Decabrin Jamare Binns, Sr. who passed away on January 3, 2023. Decabrin, Jr. passed away on January 13, 2023 and was deeply loved and admired by his mother and the entire family. He was also to be the joy of his father's life.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Monticello Branch Library collects more than 30 cold weather clothing items for Arkansas PBS Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive
Monticello Branch Library collected more than 30 sweaters/coats as a partner in the Arkansas PBS Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive held Nov. 5-30. Shannon Rodriguez, Monticello Branch Manager was thrilled with the community response and how these sweaters and other cold weather clothing will benefit neighbors in need as extremely cold temperatures are forecast. “We live in a supportive community that responds consistently when others are in need.”
George Ernest Lindsey, 81
George Ernest Lindsey, 81, of Monticello, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born September 28, 1941, in Shuqualak, Miss. to the late George Milton Lindsey and Mattie Locke Lindsey. He was a retired Computer Programmer and Manager, a United States Army Veteran and was a...
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
Kevin Clark Stewart, 61
Kevin Clark Stewart, 61, died January 2, 2023. He was born December 27, 1961 to Rodney Clark Stewart and Evelyn Stewart of Monticello. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Deborah; four brothers; one son; two step sons; five grandchildren and one great grandchild and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Township Ambulance combined building
(Hillsboro, Imperial) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Township Ambulance District have agreed to build a new facility that will house both departments in Imperial. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the talks started a while ago. Sheriff Marshak describes what the dual facility will look like.
Marianne Robinson-Veasey, 61
Marianne Robinson-Veasey, 61, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born August 1, 1961, in Monticello, to the late T.B. Robinson and Virginia Franklin Robinson. She was the widow of Shannon Veasey, a Certified Nurses Aid for the Area Agency...
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
