Monticello, AR

KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advancemonticellonian.com

Decabrin Jamare Binns, Jr.

Decabrin Jamare Binns, Jr. was born January 10, 2023, in Crossett, to Taylor Mooney and the late Decabrin Jamare Binns, Sr. who passed away on January 3, 2023. Decabrin, Jr. passed away on January 13, 2023 and was deeply loved and admired by his mother and the entire family. He was also to be the joy of his father's life.
CROSSETT, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello Branch Library collects more than 30 cold weather clothing items for Arkansas PBS Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Monticello Branch Library collected more than 30 sweaters/coats as a partner in the Arkansas PBS Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive held Nov. 5-30. Shannon Rodriguez, Monticello Branch Manager was thrilled with the community response and how these sweaters and other cold weather clothing will benefit neighbors in need as extremely cold temperatures are forecast. “We live in a supportive community that responds consistently when others are in need.”
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

George Ernest Lindsey, 81

George Ernest Lindsey, 81, of Monticello, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born September 28, 1941, in Shuqualak, Miss. to the late George Milton Lindsey and Mattie Locke Lindsey. He was a retired Computer Programmer and Manager, a United States Army Veteran and was a...
MONTICELLO, AR
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
advancemonticellonian.com

Kevin Clark Stewart, 61

Kevin Clark Stewart, 61, died January 2, 2023. He was born December 27, 1961 to Rodney Clark Stewart and Evelyn Stewart of Monticello. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Deborah; four brothers; one son; two step sons; five grandchildren and one great grandchild and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
MONTICELLO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Marianne Robinson-Veasey, 61

Marianne Robinson-Veasey, 61, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born August 1, 1961, in Monticello, to the late T.B. Robinson and Virginia Franklin Robinson. She was the widow of Shannon Veasey, a Certified Nurses Aid for the Area Agency...
MONTICELLO, AR
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

