Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.No injuries were reported from the incidents.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911. 
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report uptick in postal truck robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are seeing an uptick in robberies of mail carriers. The most recent incident happened last month. It’s a scary situation for these mail carriers. Oakland police say in several cases, a suspect held a postal worker at gunpoint, demanded the key to their truck, and stole mail. Oakland police […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Traffic stop leads Santa Rosa police to AR-15 automatic rifle, drugs; 2 arrested

SANTA ROSA – Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms -- including an automatic rifle -- and narcotics for sale following a traffic stop. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police. Officers allegedly found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale. They then executed a warrant at the driver's residence on the 6000-block of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. Additional firearms were allegedly found in the home, along with three pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. The firearms included a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, according to police. None of the firearms were registered to either of the suspects.Santa Rosa residents Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were both arrested on firearms-related charges. Garcia-Jordan is also facing drug-related charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 arrested in separate catalytic converter thefts at San Leandro school district lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Attempts on two separate catalytic converter thefts, including a school bus, were thwarted at the same location on different days, officials said. San Leandro police were notified Dec. 29 around 2 a.m. of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the city's Unified School District Campus in the 14700 block of Juniper St. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals attempting to steal the catalytic converter of a school bus.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

DA says 2021 use of force by Antioch Police Officers was lawful

Following investigation of in-custody death of Arturo Gomez Calel; while on meth attempted to break into occupied vehicles, struggled with and was tased by police. Mayor Thorpe used incident to push his police reforms at special Friday meeting later that week. By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office...
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandca.gov

OPD Patrol Makes Arrest and Recovers Nearly Two Dozen Ghost Guns

OPD Patrol Makes Arrest and Recovers Nearly Two Dozen Ghost Guns. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a negligent discharge of a firearm that occurred on January 10, 2023, just before 7:45 PM, in the 3000 block of Broadmoor View. Patrol officers were dispatched to the area to investigate reports of multiple gunshots. As units arrived on scene, the gunshots continued.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Alameda County Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute After 1 Pound of Heroin and Cocaine, and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized

January 15, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga appeared in federal court to face an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl and possessing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and Luis Almicar Erazo-Centeno also appeared to face the indictment’s charges against him of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and for accessory after the fact, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The indictment also charges Diaz Arteaga with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one occurring in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Northern District Murder Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Northern District back in June 2022. The SFPD reported on January 10, 2023 that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 19, 2022, officers responded to Alhambra and Scott Streets about a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

