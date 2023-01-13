SANTA ROSA – Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms -- including an automatic rifle -- and narcotics for sale following a traffic stop. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police. Officers allegedly found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and a scale. They then executed a warrant at the driver's residence on the 6000-block of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. Additional firearms were allegedly found in the home, along with three pounds of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials. The firearms included a fully automatic AR-15 rifle, according to police. None of the firearms were registered to either of the suspects.Santa Rosa residents Enrique Garcia-Jordan, 26, and Cheyanne Whitcomb, 19, were both arrested on firearms-related charges. Garcia-Jordan is also facing drug-related charges.

