Wolf Pack – the new teen horror that stars Sarah Michelle Gellar – looks and sounds a lot like Teen Wolf – so, is it a spinoff from the hugely popular drama?. The TV show Teen Wolf was a belated reimagining of the Michael J. Fox movie of the same name. Though while the film was an out-and-out comedy, the show took a (slightly) more serious approach to the story of teenage werewolves.

1 DAY AGO