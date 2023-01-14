Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Floyd named as Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year
Missy Floyd will be honored for her service to Emporia and local organizations as the Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Floyd will be recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Floyd is a Supervisor...
Emporia gazette.com
Eastside Community Group to be receive 2022 Community Impact Award
A long-time community group in Emporia will receive the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award. Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998, and for twenty-four...
Emporia gazette.com
Boys State opens registration for June conference
Registration opened Wednesday for this year's American Legion Boys State of Kansas convention. The 85th annual gathering of high school leaders is scheduled for June 4-10 at Kansas State University.
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
Emporia gazette.com
Salsa dancing takes over Lyon County History Center
A class of eager dancers converged on the Lyon County History Center for the first session of Chips Con Salsa Friday evening. Chips Con Salsa is a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow.
Emporia gazette.com
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Emporia gazette.com
Corners now, full track later: Board approves Northern Heights repairs
After months of work, the North Lyon County School Board is ready to improve part of the track at Northern Heights High School. Board members voted 5-2 last week to spend $18,000 on repairs. But only two corners of the track will be affected.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
KVOE
Emporia city officials explain processes to restore drinking water taste, odors to normal on KVOE’s Morning Show
Now that the issues have been addressed, city of Emporia officials believe the drinking water should be returning to normal taste and smell soon. Communications Manager Christine Johnson and Public Works Director Dean Grant came to KVOE to join our 8:05 am newscast Tuesday. Grant says a failure in a programmable logic controller had a big impact on the ozone disinfection system.
Emporia gazette.com
Doc Barr was a 'horse doctor'
Thankfully, there are a lot of top veterinarians who can help treat every kind animal back to health. Horse doctors are included among them. Yet for some reason there is a unique difference, so it seems, between veterinarians and horse doctors. Veterinarians can be horse doctors, and horse doctors can...
Emporia gazette.com
Myron Max Hinz
Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Emporia gazette.com
Rain now; maybe snow later
Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
WIBW
Emporia trailer home destroyed in overnight fire, two others damaged
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trailer home in Emporia was destroyed by an overnight fire and two others in the vicinity were damaged by the blaze. KVOE reports that a fire in west Emporia on Monday night, Jan. 16, destroyed one trailer home and damaged two others. Emporia Fire crews...
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
WIBW
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
Emporia gazette.com
Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation
Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that. County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation. A statement by the Sheriff's Office...
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
