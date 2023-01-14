ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Floyd named as Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year

Missy Floyd will be honored for her service to Emporia and local organizations as the Emporia Area Chamber 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Floyd will be recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. Floyd is a Supervisor...
Eastside Community Group to be receive 2022 Community Impact Award

A long-time community group in Emporia will receive the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award. Eastside Community Group will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998, and for twenty-four...
Salsa dancing takes over Lyon County History Center

A class of eager dancers converged on the Lyon County History Center for the first session of Chips Con Salsa Friday evening. Chips Con Salsa is a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow.
Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney

Megan O’Reilly Hayes Mahoney passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after living for 3 years with unclassified sarcoma. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Tom; their three beautiful children, Bridget, Jack, and Liam; and her dear father, Larry (Roberta) Hayes. Megan was preceded in death by her mother, Velma (Bohnsack) Hayes, uncle Carl Bohnsack, and grandparents, Ina and Kenneth Bohnsack and Martin and Alice Hayes.
Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Corners now, full track later: Board approves Northern Heights repairs

After months of work, the North Lyon County School Board is ready to improve part of the track at Northern Heights High School. Board members voted 5-2 last week to spend $18,000 on repairs. But only two corners of the track will be affected.
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
Emporia city officials explain processes to restore drinking water taste, odors to normal on KVOE’s Morning Show

Now that the issues have been addressed, city of Emporia officials believe the drinking water should be returning to normal taste and smell soon. Communications Manager Christine Johnson and Public Works Director Dean Grant came to KVOE to join our 8:05 am newscast Tuesday. Grant says a failure in a programmable logic controller had a big impact on the ozone disinfection system.
Doc Barr was a 'horse doctor'

Thankfully, there are a lot of top veterinarians who can help treat every kind animal back to health. Horse doctors are included among them. Yet for some reason there is a unique difference, so it seems, between veterinarians and horse doctors. Veterinarians can be horse doctors, and horse doctors can...
Myron Max Hinz

Myron Max Hinz, 91, of Emporia, Kansas entered into heaven on January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo will be providing military honors at the graveside.
Rain now; maybe snow later

Emporia found itself in a weather doughnut hole Wednesday morning. Advisories were all around, but not in Lyon County. Chase and Greenwood Counties were in a “hazardous weather” area, because a few thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon.
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation

Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that. County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation. A statement by the Sheriff's Office...
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties

TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
