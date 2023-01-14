Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
JoeWo claims Warzone 2 “isn’t ready” for a Resurgence mode
If insider leaks are to be believed, Warzone 2 will be getting its own version of Resurgence – but JoeWo believes the game “isn’t ready” for the notoriously fast-paced gameplay that previously defined the mode. JoeWo, the Movement King of Warzone, knows a thing or two...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
dexerto.com
MW2 players demand SBMM communication after Apex Legends overhaul
Modern Warfare 2 players have called on Infinity Ward to improve their communication, around matchmaking especially – pointing to rival franchise Apex Legends as an example to aspire to. Since its launch back in October 2022, multiple aspects of Modern Warfare 2 have received criticism from the ever-vocal CoD...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG stunning Miraidon and Koraidon promo cards have fans desperate for ETBs
Pokemon TCG promos for the first Scarlet & Violet expansion are beginning to release online, and several of the Elite Trainer Box pomo cards have fans ready to pre-order. Pokemon TCG fans will start the Scarlet & Violet expansion with plenty of exciting cards to look forward to. Alongside the new “ex” cards, it has been confirmed that Terastallization will also feature as a new mechanic.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
dexerto.com
Scump hasn’t closed esports chapter for good yet, teases possible CoD return
Although Scump formally announced his retirement on January 17, months ahead of his initial target, there’s still a scenario that could see the King of CoD returning to the sticks once again in 2023. Before the Modern Warfare 2 season got underway, OpTic veteran and face of the CDL,...
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 has “skill-based hit reg” after bizarre death
TimTheTatman believes there is skill-based hit registration in Warzone 2 and backed up his claim with a bizarre clip. Skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is at the center of heated debates among Warzone 2 community members. The controversial system matches players with similar skill levels and has especially received criticism in multiplayer.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends reveals new SBMM system that will “rapidly improve” match quality
Respawn has revealed that they are in the process of retiring their old skill-based matchmaking system in Apex Legends in favor of a new one that “more accurately” matches players based on their skill level. Matchmaking has been a hot topic in the Apex Legends community. It’s been...
dexerto.com
League of Legends item Jak’Sho comes with insane champion-killing easter egg
The new tank item Jak’Sho in League of Legends has been murdering players whom the item has “deemed worthy”. Keen-eyed League of Legends players have noticed a rather bizarre easter egg with one of the new tank items introduced in season 13. Jak’Sho, the Protean, is one...
dexerto.com
Upcoming Overwatch 2 books hint at PvE campaign content, new heroes and maps
A pair of upcoming Overwatch 2 books may indicate when players can expect to see the PvE content in 2023 along with some new heroes and maps in the seasons ahead. Overwatch 2 fans looking forward to the PvE story will finally be able to get their hands on the campaign content later this year. While when remains a mystery for now, upcoming OW2 books may provide some insight into when it will launch.
dexerto.com
HisWattson slams Apex Legends devs for catering Ranked towards “casuals”
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has criticized the devs for catering Ranked towards “casuals” and has asked Respawn to fix it. Back in Season 13, Respawn introduced the Ranked Reloaded update that completely overhauled the competitive mode. While these changes were positively received at first,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players hit out at “worthless” Lunar New Year 2023 event
Overwatch 2’s newest event is being called out as the game spouts recycled content to its player base from previous Lunar New Year Celebrations, effectively making it “worthless” in the eyes of many players. Overwatch 2 has had a rocky history when it comes to its events....
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch
Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch. Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.
Trusted Reviews
Returnal system requirements: The PC specs you need for this PS5 classic
The first major PS5 exclusive to arrive on PC will be the critically-acclaimed Returnal and it’ll touches down in less than a month. The space-based roguelike third-person shooter was the first major AAA exclusive for the PS5 in early 2021 and now it’s crossing the isle to land on Microsoft’s Windows platform on February 15.
dexerto.com
GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition could be coming to Steam with a big discount
Rumor has it that Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is making its Steam debut soon, albeit at a highly discounted price. The GTA Trilogy was released back in November 2021 across various consoles with its PC version held over on the Rockstar Store. Now, it seems like the three-pack is headed for new life by releasing in a few different places.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player baffled after diving through window and teleporting across map
A Warzone 2 player was left mindblown after attempting to dive through a window in Al Mazrah, and being instantly teleported halfway across the map. Warzone 2 has not been without its bugs and glitches since it launched in November 2022, so much so that players are reportedly leaving the game at a “higher rate than expected.”
dexerto.com
The best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2023
Looking to grab a new Switch controller this year? Well, you don’t have to settle for Joycons or even Nintendo’s own stuff. Nintendo’s controllers since the Nintendo 64 have all been a little divisive. The alien concoction of the 64’s three-horned beast, to the Gamecube’s subtle ergonomic return. Even the Wii was met with detractors back when Nintendo was still calling it the Revolution and promoting a delightful lime green version.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon
A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth. Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.
Comments / 0