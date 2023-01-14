ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpTic Texas star Scump announces CoD retirement: “Thanks for everything”

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has officially retired and stepped down from OpTic Texas’ starting lineup prior to CDL Major 2. It has been known since the Vanguard offseason that Scump would retire after the Modern Warfare 2 season wrapped up, but in a shock move, he has decided to hang up the controller early.
Dashy returns to OpTic Texas lineup following Scump retirement

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is replacing Seth ‘Scump’ Abner in OpTic Texas’ CDL starting lineup only weeks after being benched for Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland. Just when it seemed the OpTic Texas roster drama was over, Scump announced his early retirement from competitive Call of Duty and paved the way for Dashy to make a return to the team.
