ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4XBW_0kEo58QC00

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday's winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

US divided over Roe's repeal as abortion foes gird for march

Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police departments turn to historically Black colleges to replenish their ranks

As police departments across the country continue to face significant challenges recruiting and retaining officers, some are turning to historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. And while many advocates see this move as an ideal way to increase officer numbers and help diversify a profession that has overwhelmingly employed white men, critics say more Black officers will only serve as a Band-Aid for a broken system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
154K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy