Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
iheart.com
REPORT: WWE Has Been Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
After months of speculation, there has been several reports that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors are swirling that the purchase will result in the WWE no longer being a publicly traded company, going private and giving Vince McMahon control. McMahon "retired" and control of the Television product went to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which resulted in a better TV product and higher ratings. Earlier on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. A title she shared with now CEO Nick Khan.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling world is shocked and saddened to learn of Jay Briscoe’s passing. The one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday. He was only 38 years of age at the time of his death. Tony Khan made the news official on...
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon’s Presence At WWE Events Will Be Missed
Many fans and professional wrestlers alike were utterly shocked and dumbfounded that Stephanie McMahon would ever end up leaving WWE after giving her life to the company for so many years. While speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked to share his thoughts on...
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Celebrates Her Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Corset Photo Drop
Kelly Kelly was one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division during the late 2000s and early 2010s. She got her first break in WWE’s version of ECW before eventually becoming the Diva’s Champion on the main roster. She is now going as Barbie Blank, but the former WWE star still gave fans a reason to be happy recently.
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Tony Khan, president of AEW and owner of Ring of Honor, announced via Twitter that Jay Briscoe had died. He was 38 years old. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
Ring Of Honor Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead At 38
Briscoe was a former two-time ROH World champion and in his thirteenth reign as a ROH World Tag Team champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
With Or Without? Dominik Mysterio Reveals Very Surprising Detail About In-Ring Debut
That’s not good. While WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, it is not the only place for wrestlers to go. It can mean a lot to see a wrestler jump from one promotion to another, but there are certain safeguards that can prevent the impact from being too great. The most basic of those is a contract, but in one instance, WWE let someone wrestle in a prominent spot without one.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
Comments / 13