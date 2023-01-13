ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
KRMG

Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
WTOP

Goldman, M. Stanley profits plunge as dealmaking dries up

NEW YORK (AP) — The profits for two iconic Wall Street firms — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — plunged sharply last quarter as volatile markets cut deeply into investment banking. Goldman’s profits tumbled 66% to $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, well below...
