US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc (GGR.O) and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday.
KKR to buy S&P Global's engineering solutions unit for $975 million
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR & Co (KKR.N) will buy S&P Global's (SPGI.N) engineering solutions business for $975 million, the financial services provider said on Tuesday.
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
Goldman, M. Stanley profits plunge as dealmaking dries up
NEW YORK (AP) — The profits for two iconic Wall Street firms — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — plunged sharply last quarter as volatile markets cut deeply into investment banking. Goldman’s profits tumbled 66% to $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, well below...
China reports economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from virus controls, real estate slump
BEIJING (AP) — China reports economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from virus controls, real estate slump. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
