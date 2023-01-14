Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
cartercountysports.com
Tuesday Round-up: Hampton Takes Two From HV; Lady Cyclones Roll
Hampton 78, Happy Valley 29 (boys) A hot-shooting Hampton squad rolled to a nonconference county win on Tuesday night. Hampton outscored HV 29-12 in the opening quarter and continued to keep the pressure on the rest of the way. Cadon Buckles scored 28 points to lead the Hampton effort –...
cartercountysports.com
Monday Round-up: Road Wins Highlight Monday
Hampton 75, West Greene 50 (boys) The Bulldogs used a big third quarter to leave no doubt on Monday night. After taking a 42-25 halftime lead, Hampton outscored West Greene 31-11 in the third quarter to take full control of the game and cruise to the win. Cadon Buckles had...
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’
A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Bristol abortion clinic owner: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
wjhl.com
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
David Crockett students participate in London’s NYD …. David Crockett students participate in London's NYD parade. Milligan Lady Buffs battle to 74-60 victory over …. Milligan Lady Buffs battle to 74-60 victory over KCU. Milligan Men’s Basketball bounces back with 90-75 …. Milligan Men's Basketball bounces back with...
Winter weather moving through the region this afternoon
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings have also been issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. All of the Warnings and Advisories […]
WBIR
Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off
Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
993thex.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
