ssrnews.com
Shooting Leads to Felony Weapons and Fentanyl Trafficking Charges
Jesse Benjamin Alcala, 39, was booked January 15 into Santa Rosa County Jail on multiple felony charges, including Fentanyl trafficking and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, following a January 14 shooting incident at a Gulf Breeze home. Alcala reportedly shot a male outside of...
2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
WEAR
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
niceville.com
Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
WJHG-TV
Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Escambia Co., sheriff’s office investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which hospitalized one person. According to ECSO, deputies responded to Saxon Street, a little after noon on Monday. They said one person was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from a shooting and another person was hospitalized from other injuries. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
WEAR
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at County Road 95A and Cedartown Road in Molino. The fatal victim is a 60-year-old man from Nallen, West Virginia. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
Milton Police investigating body found in unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery. On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WEAR
Pilots eject as NAS Whiting Field aircraft crashes in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- An aircraft from NAS Whiting Field crashed in Robertsdale Tuesday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at County Road 87 and Allen Road. NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs says two pilots ejected from a T-6B Texan II aircraft...
Washington Examiner
Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured
A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
WJHG-TV
Woman critically injured after head-on collision
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has critical injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the woman was driving a blue Nissan sedan, traveling east on U.S. Highway 90, east of Durbin Lane. A male driving white Ram work van was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90.
WPMI
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
WEAR
Troopers: Pensacola woman dies after crashing into pole following medical episode
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is dead after crashing into a pole Sunday morning in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near Lillian Highway and the Admiral Mobile Home park. According to FHP, they believe the 65-year-old woman had a medical episode while driving her car,...
