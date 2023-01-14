ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
ssrnews.com

Shooting Leads to Felony Weapons and Fentanyl Trafficking Charges

Jesse Benjamin Alcala, 39, was booked January 15 into Santa Rosa County Jail on multiple felony charges, including Fentanyl trafficking and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, following a January 14 shooting incident at a Gulf Breeze home. Alcala reportedly shot a male outside of...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
MILTON, FL
niceville.com

Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. teenager arrested for bringing gun into basketball game: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an 18-year-old after he brought a gun into a high school basketball game Friday night. According to officials, Treyvion Braxton was led outside of the game by deputies where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun that was concealed […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
Washington Examiner

Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured

A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Woman critically injured after head-on collision

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has critical injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the woman was driving a blue Nissan sedan, traveling east on U.S. Highway 90, east of Durbin Lane. A male driving white Ram work van was traveling west on U.S. Highway 90.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy