ssnewstelegram.com
Panthers defeat C-P
COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcats fend off Paris for district win
PARIS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats ended their losing streak Friday with a 60-53 road win over the Paris Wildcats. In a closely contested game, Sulphur Springs played hard and tough, outlasting Paris for the win. Malachi Myles led the way with 19 points, also adding eight...
ssnewstelegram.com
Ross powers Lady Lions past Avinger
AVINGER — The No. 4 Saltillo Lady Lions began the second half of their district schedule Friday with a 57-37 road win over the Avinger Lady Indians. After a competitive start, the Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, running away with the victory. The first...
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Wildcats get tripped up by Paris
The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats were dealt a blow to their record Friday with a 52-39 home loss to the Paris Lady Wildcats. Though the game was close early on, Paris stepped up their game in the second quarter and ran away with the win. The first quarter was a...
ssnewstelegram.com
Blotter Briefs
The following are the reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Communication department. Non-emergency calls, 149; total 9-1-1 calls, 35; calls for service answered, 75; inmates transported, one; traffic stops, 36. Total inmate population, 202; total book in, seven and total releases, four. Arrests. Danyelle Lesallel Sassel,...
ssnewstelegram.com
Time to get banquet tickets
It’s time to get your tickets for the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, which will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking...
ssnewstelegram.com
Child struck by car Tuesday, citation given to motorist
A six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lee Street. Sulphur Springs police Lt. Brad Horton said EMS was called and the boy was OK, went to class by private vehicle. Horton said a driver was given a citation for failure...
ssnewstelegram.com
Gala sponsorships are available
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to...
ssnewstelegram.com
Valentine's Day event set
A Valentine's Day Party is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m. at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center. Planned for the event, sponsored Embark, is special entertainment from the C, Dale Cummings. Also games and finger food will be available. For more information call 903-885-1661. The Sulphur Springs Senior...
