Panthers defeat C-P
COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
Ross powers Lady Lions past Avinger
AVINGER — The No. 4 Saltillo Lady Lions began the second half of their district schedule Friday with a 57-37 road win over the Avinger Lady Indians. After a competitive start, the Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second quarter, running away with the victory. The first...
Wildcats fend off Paris for district win
PARIS — The No. 11 Sulphur Springs Wildcats ended their losing streak Friday with a 60-53 road win over the Paris Wildcats. In a closely contested game, Sulphur Springs played hard and tough, outlasting Paris for the win. Malachi Myles led the way with 19 points, also adding eight...
Trojans dominate Fruitvale at home
CUMBY — The Cumby Trojans picked up their first district win Friday with a dominant 64-38 over the Fruitvale Bobcats. The Trojans would control the game from the start and never let their guard down, leading to the victory. The first quarter began with six straight points for the...
Lady Wildcats get tripped up by Paris
The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats were dealt a blow to their record Friday with a 52-39 home loss to the Paris Lady Wildcats. Though the game was close early on, Paris stepped up their game in the second quarter and ran away with the win. The first quarter was a...
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Blotter Briefs
The following are the reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Communication department. Non-emergency calls, 149; total 9-1-1 calls, 35; calls for service answered, 75; inmates transported, one; traffic stops, 36. Total inmate population, 202; total book in, seven and total releases, four. Arrests. Danyelle Lesallel Sassel,...
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
Time to get banquet tickets
It’s time to get your tickets for the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, which will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking...
Traffic reopened after multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Harrison County causes delays
UPDATE: Officials said as of about 1:45 p.m., the roadway is back open. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major accident on Highway 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County involving three “commercial motor vehicles” has closed all northbound lanes on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, travelers are encouraged to take an […]
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
