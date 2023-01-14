ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ssnewstelegram.com

Panthers defeat C-P

COMO — The No. 9 North Hopkins Panthers continued their stellar play this season with a 48-24 road win over their Hopkins County rival, the Como-Pickton Eagles. The Panthers would play well on both sides of the ball and never let their guard, leading to the win. Carson Mathis...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Wildcats get tripped up by Paris

The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats were dealt a blow to their record Friday with a 52-39 home loss to the Paris Lady Wildcats. Though the game was close early on, Paris stepped up their game in the second quarter and ran away with the win. The first quarter was a...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game

TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
TYLER, TX
247Sports

Duncanville CB Spencer commits to SMU

The SMU football team added to his high school recruiting class with the commitment of Duncanville cornerback Lamodrick Spencer on Sunday night. Spencer and the Panthers won the Class 6A Division I state championship this past season after reaching the title game a year ago. He had one tackle in this year's game and a tackle assist in last year's state championship.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show

The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
GRAMBLING, LA
bestofarkansassports.com

TCU Reports Show “Let Bygones be Bygones” Thrown Out Window in Kendal Briles’ Case

And just like that, Kendal Briles is in the news again. Before this past weekend, his most recent front-page headlines concerned his flirtation with Mississippi State for its offensive coordinator position. Just 10 days before the deadline to enter the transfer portal, he decided to remain a Hog and left the Bulldogs with a bunch of wasted time they’ll never get back.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location

Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
HILLSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX

