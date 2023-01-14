ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sally look at the calendar and your check marks to see when you were with Adam or Nik. See if you can clear count those dates; Oy if they are too close to each other that is sleazy and gross for an extended storyline Poor Devon I support his concern about the IPO; and don’t trust the say Tucker Yeah Lily -let the needy Billy go Jack you better watch yourself this is ridiculous just drop it let Diane do this by herself, your going to get in deep trouble.

Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Morina has been let go by The Young and the Restless and Josh Griffith will be the sole executive producer

Anthony MarinaPhoto byCeleb confidential screenshot. Anthony Marina is fired after 16 years on The Young and the Restless. Soaps.com is reporting that Anthony Morina the co-executive producer of The Young and the Restless is no longer with the CBS soap. A source from Sony confirmed to Daytime Confidential and Decider that Morina had been fired after 16 years on the soap. He was promoted in December 2018 after the controversial tenure of Mal Young which fans dubbed a "reign of terror." During Young's time at the helm, fans said they no longer recognized Genoa City because of disturbing changes both on and off the screen.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christian and Katie are missing while their families are socializing

Newman and extended family gatheringPhoto byY&R screenshot. Thursday on The Young and the Restless three of Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) children, a former daughter-in-law and son-in-law are front and center as are two of his grandchildren just before the holidays. In a gesture of goodwill and for the sake of Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) decides to put aside his animosity for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) does the same regarding her ire for Chelsea Lason) Melissa Claire Egan).
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer

Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Parade

Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
soaphub.com

Why the Abbotts Are Worried About the Wrong Young and the Restless Things

On The Young and the Restless, thanks to Phyllis Summers, a mobster has painted a target on the backs of Diane Jenkins, Kyle Abbott, Summer Newman Abbott, and Harrison Locke. But what are Kyle and the rest of the Abbotts most worried about? Diane spending Christmas alone, and Harrison not getting the Christmas he expects. Why both those things are really a case of misplaced priorities.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.

