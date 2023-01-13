Mazda on Friday revealed its rotary range-extended version of the MX-30 electric vehicle, called the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV. The MX-30 R-EV would offer a range far greater than the 100 EPA miles of the MX-30 EV, which is currently only offered in California. But as Mazda USA suggested earlier in the week, the R-EV that was previously confirmed for the U.S. may now be delayed or canceled entirely.

