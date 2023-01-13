ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares decline as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong...
Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a plug-in puzzle Americans might not get

Mazda on Friday revealed its rotary range-extended version of the MX-30 electric vehicle, called the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV. The MX-30 R-EV would offer a range far greater than the 100 EPA miles of the MX-30 EV, which is currently only offered in California. But as Mazda USA suggested earlier in the week, the R-EV that was previously confirmed for the U.S. may now be delayed or canceled entirely.
