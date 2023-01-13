Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies

Read full article on original website
Related
pharmtech.com
FDA Signs Mutual Recognition Agreement with Swiss Confederation
The agreement will be able to let FDA and the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) utilize each other’s GMP inspections of manufacturing facilities, avoiding the need for duplicate inspections. FDA signed an agreement on Mutual Recognition between the Swiss Confederation and the United States Relating to pharmaceutical good...
pharmtech.com
Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee Meeting Highlights
The members reviewed the measures to minimize the risk of serious side effects associated with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors used to treat several chronic inflammatory disorders. At the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) meeting on Jan. 12, 2023, the members reviewed the measures to minimize the...
Comments / 0