Kearney, NE

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for central Nebraska man

Description: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Proctor. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. PROCTOR who is an 89 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin Gray hair. PROCTOR is missing from Aurora, Nebraska, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of January 13, 2023.
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
