Endangered Missing Advisory issued for central Nebraska man
Description: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Proctor. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. PROCTOR who is an 89 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin Gray hair. PROCTOR is missing from Aurora, Nebraska, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of January 13, 2023.
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
MPCC Broken Bow Campus offers class for prospective homebuyers
The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus will offer a class next week on Residential Real Estate 101. Mo Hunsberger, owner of IDEAL Realty, LLC, will teach the course. She will provide an overview of buying and selling a home, including contracts, fair housing and agency relationships. Anyone in the...
Introductory robotics class planned at MPCC Broken Bow Campus
The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus will introduce local youth to robotics at the end of the month. The “Intro to Mechatronics – Robotics Basics I” class is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays Jan. 30-Feb. 14. It’s open to anyone 10 or older.
Neb. troopers seize 50K suspected fentanyl pills in stop near Aurora
AURORA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly pass a semi. The traffic...
