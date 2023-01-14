Description: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Proctor. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. PROCTOR who is an 89 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin Gray hair. PROCTOR is missing from Aurora, Nebraska, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of January 13, 2023.

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO