ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 217: Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3RdF_0kEnnZkg00

In a featherweight bout on the main card, Dan Ige and Damon Jackson meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 217 — also known as UFC Vegas 67 — at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UFC Fight Night 217: Ige vs. Jackson odds, and make our expert picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims set to begin at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Ige is skidding lately, dropping his past 3 bouts by unanimous decision. That includes a loss to Movsar Evloev in early June in his most recent outing. Ige’s last victory came in March 2021 in a 1st-round knockout of Gavin Tucker.

Not only does Ige have 3 straight fights resulting in a UD loss, but he has gone the distance in 7 of his previous 8 bouts.

Jackson is on a 4-fight win streak, including a first-round KO/TKO of Pat Sabatini last time out in mid-Sept. He has notched finishes in 4 of his 6 fights so far at the UFC level, winning once and losing once via KO/TKO, while going 2-for-2 with submission victories.

The submission has been Jackson’s calling card, posting a 15-1 record via submission in his 27 career professional bouts. His specialty is the rear-naked choke, while also using the arm triangle to his advantage.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

UFC Fight Night 217: Ige vs. Jackson odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:40 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Ige -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Jackson +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Over/Under: 2.5 rounds (Over -165 | Under +120)
  • Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-165) | No (+120)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

UFC Fight Night 217: Ige vs. Jackson picks and predictions

Records: Ige (15-6-0) | Jackson (22-4-1)

Fight result (2-way line or moneyline)

It’s difficult to play against the underdog JACKSON (+110), who is the short ‘dog despite the fact Ige enters on a 3-fight losing skid.

Jackson heads into this fight with a tremendous advantage on the ground, and he holds a 2.62-to-1.23 takedown average advantage and a 2.06-to-0.35 submission average advantage. If Jackson can get this fight to the ground, it might not end well for Ige.

Over/Under (O/U)

NO: FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE (+120) is worth a roll of the dice here, as Jackson has the ability to end it early. If he wins, it will end with a stoppage. If Ige wins, it will go the distance.

As far as the method of victory, JACKSON BY SUBMISSION (+650) is a great option for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 6 1/2. The books are feeling Ige by points, as that is the unofficial favorite for method. Avoid that, as Ige just has no momentum heading into this fight.

If you really like to get crazy, play JACKSON TO WIN IN ROUND 1 (+900), JACKSON TO WIN IN ROUND 2 (+1200) and JACKSON TO WIN IN ROUND 3 (+2000). Obviously, if Jackson loses, or wins by points, you will lose. However, if Jackson gets the win via stoppage at any point, you’ll lose 2 of the ends above, but you’ll be well ahead, too.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

Want action on this UFC fight or any other sports matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso title fight added to UFC 285

Along with the return of a former champion seeking another title, UFC 285 will have a second championship bout in March. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will put her title on the line against challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) at the March 4 event T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie confirmed the matchup with a person with knowledge of the booking after an initial report from UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Neil Magny targets Belal Muhammad fight 'more than 10 years in the making' after UFC 283

RIO DE JANEIRO – Neil Magny still has the utmost desire to become UFC welterweight champion, and he’s ready to take the hardest road possible to get there. Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC), who has been on the UFC roster since February 2013 and holds the promotional record for most welterweight wins, has had plenty of ups and downs during his decade-long stint in the octagon. He’s still highly relevant, however, and is set to take on Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in the UFC 283 featured bout Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State Class of 2023 signee gets big bump in final On3 player rankings

With the traditional national signing day approaching quickly, On3 has provided its final update to its player rankings for the Class of 2023. And as a result, it turned out to be a big update for Penn State commit Andrew Rappleyea. Rappleyea was among the biggest movers up in the On300 ranking, moving from no. 82 in the last update all the way up to no. 41 in the final player rankings from the recruiting service. He is now the second highest-ranked player in Penn State’s Class of 2023 behind offensive lineman J'ven Williams. He passed another offensive lineman, Alex Birchmeier,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 USC Trojans football schedule

The Pac-12 2023 football schedule has been released, and this is the final one that will include the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins before they move to the Big Ten. We knew, thanks to some schedule leaks in advance of the Wednesday release, that USC would visit the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on November 11, 2023. We knew that USC would get an off week in both Week 3 (September 16) and Week 13 (November 25). The Trojans, if they are able to make the Pac-12 Championship Game, would get a week of rest before that game. USC’s chief competitors for the Pac-12 title would all be playing that weekend, so the Trojans know that if they can return to the Pac-12 title game, they will likely be favored.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden State Warriors, other teams reportedly interested in trading for Celtics' Payton Pritchard

The dip in playing time for Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard has led to teams around the league asking after the former Oregon standout’s availability ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline per new reporting from MassLive’s Brian Robb. Included among those inquirers is the Celtics’ 2022 NBA Finals foe, the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading every rookie from Rams' 2022 draft class

With the Los Angeles Rams taking an aggressive approach to acquire star players in exchange for early-round picks, the draft becomes even more important when it comes to finding depth and potential starters. The Rams made eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft at a variety of positions and they didn’t make their first pick until No. 104 overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy