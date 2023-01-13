Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
Top 4 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for 2023 and Beyond
Crypto prices crashed hard in 2022 as the previously up-and-coming sector ran into new headwinds like rising interest rates and the implosion of some large players, such as FTX. Beneath the surface, there were still reasons for optimism. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network stayed operational 24/7 with no downtime, remained...
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
What Would a Recession Mean for MGIC's Earnings?
Despite all of the turmoil caused by the pandemic and its lingering aftermath, the U.S. consumer is in pretty good shape. Incomes are rising, and lenders are reporting that loan delinquencies remain below pre-pandemic levels. That said, as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates over the past year in order to combat inflation, many strategists and economists are beginning to worry about a potential recession in 2023. And some are already describing the current state of affairs in real estate as a "housing recession."
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
Expenses: 0.81%, or $81 annually for every $10,000 invested. The United States Oil Fund (USO, $70.54) is an exchange-traded product that is designed to reflect the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil. USO gives regular folks an easy way to gain exposure to this key energy commodity. Over the past year, USO has delivered an impressive 17% gain.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
3 Reasons to Buy Zoetis, and 1 Reason to Sell
Whether you're a doting dog mom or a steely-eyed cattle rancher, you'll probably agree that animals need healthcare, just as we do. Enter Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS), a multinational pharmaceutical player that caters exclusively to developing medicines and other healthcare goods for pets and livestock. Thanks to its long history of...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
IBM (IBM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this technology and consulting company have returned +4.1%, compared...
SOXL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES (Symbol: SOXL) where we have detected an approximate $159.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.4% decrease week over week (from 361,600,060 to 349,400,060). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXL, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of XTN were trading flat on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.49, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker...
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.91, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares...
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
