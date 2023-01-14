ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

More than a dozen DUI arrests in Tri-Cities over the weekend, including several DUI crashes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to the Benton County Jail Roster, there were more than a dozen arrests for DUI over the holiday weekend. In the Tri-Cities, we’ve seen several cases of driving under the influence where people damaged property with their cars. Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said when there are special weekends, for example, Friday the 13th...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Stores Suffering From Retail Theft Police Taking Action

Theft is a big money loser for Yakima area businesses and Yakima Police are trying to change that. In fact Vicki Baker co-owner of the Grocery Outlet store on South 1st street says each year they lose thousands of dollars from people who walk into the store and walk out without paying. In 2021 because of a lack of officers the Yakima Police Department had to cut the Property Crimes Division and transfer officers into other areas. Now with the division back and fully staffed Officers are conducting retail theft operations to find and arrest suspects.
YAKIMA, WA
krcgtv.com

Man accused of raping girl over the course of 5 years pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. (KEPR) — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of five years pled guilty on Wednesday. The Benton County Prosecutor's Office said Matthew Lowe, of Richland, Washington, faced multiple charges, including the following:. Rape of a child in the second degree.
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Growing Numbers of Drivers Caught Speeding In Yakima

The Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols aren't stopping despite the weather. Over the last 6 months police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations. Every Tuesday the department posts it's traffic emphasis numbers on social media. The numbers aren't changing much from week to...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets

A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Loses Former Mayor and Community Leader

Yakima lost a leader in the community earlier this month. Kathy Coffey passed away on January 13. She was 75. For many Coffey was a long time Yakima City Council member elected back in 2007. She served as the city mayor for years but also played many other important roles in the community. Coffey spent 19-years as the CEO of the Yakima Valley Visitors and Convention Bureau.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
