Timothy Olyphant Reveals Whether He’d Return for More ‘Justified’ After ‘City Primeval’

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

With Justified: City Primeval set to premiere later this year, Timothy Olyphant recently spoke out about whether or not he would return to the franchise following the upcoming Justified spinoff.

During an interview with Deadline, Timothy Olyphant stated that he’s interested in making another appearance in the Justified franchise. “I would show up,” Olyphant declared. When asked what the worst-case scenario would be to possibly scare him off from returning to the franchise, he jokingly answered, “My biggest concern was that I’d only make a pile of money.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Also showing his confidence in the Justified team for the upcoming spinoff, Timothy Olyphant stated he didn’t have any concerns. “I love these guys. I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d be there for it.”

Meanwhile, Justified executive producer, Graham Yost, spoke about the location of the upcoming spinoff. “Michael [Dinner] has been pitching since year one that it would take place in Italy or Hawaii!” Yost stated. Timothy Olyphant noted, “He was in a position to make this one in Italy!”

Fellow executive producer Sarah Timberman then shared more details about Justified: City Primeval. “It’s an extension of the show in a storytelling mode, even if it’s Detroit. I feel like a hallmark of the original show is that you’d spin out into Margot Martindale and Kaitlyn Dever’s world and live there and leave our regulars. I think this show repeats what Justified did so well, which is create these really detailed universes, people who aren’t good guys or bad guys, but grey guys.”

Timothy Olyphant Spoke Out About the July 2022 Shooting that Went Down on the ‘Justified’ Spinoff’s Set

Along with discussing City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant spoke about the shooting incident that occurred on the Justified spinoff in July 2022. It was reported that two vehicles nearby exchanged gunfight and ended up smashing through the productions’ barricades.

When asked if the rumors were true about him shielding a production assistant during the incident, Justified star Timothy Olyphant answered with a laugh, “Not true — I shielded numerous people.” He also shared whether or not he would do another production in the Windy City. “In terms of shooting in Chicago – I love that town. Apparently a hundred rounds or so is not enough to fall out of love with Chicago.”

Justified producer Michael Dinner chimed in with his thoughts about the filming incident. “I joke if it weren’t for the weather, I’d be living there. It’s such a great place, great people to work with. We live in dangerous times. Any urban environment – we just live in a different world than it was 20 or 30 years ago. Chicago is a great place to live, it’s a great place to work. What happened that night was terrible. It was also an aberration.”