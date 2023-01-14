ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Timothy Olyphant Reveals Whether He’d Return for More ‘Justified’ After ‘City Primeval’

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjJW4_0kEnbY0n00
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

With Justified: City Primeval set to premiere later this year, Timothy Olyphant recently spoke out about whether or not he would return to the franchise following the upcoming Justified spinoff.

During an interview with Deadline, Timothy Olyphant stated that he’s interested in making another appearance in the Justified franchise. “I would show up,” Olyphant declared. When asked what the worst-case scenario would be to possibly scare him off from returning to the franchise, he jokingly answered, “My biggest concern was that I’d only make a pile of money.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Also showing his confidence in the Justified team for the upcoming spinoff, Timothy Olyphant stated he didn’t have any concerns. “I love these guys. I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d be there for it.”

Meanwhile, Justified executive producer, Graham Yost, spoke about the location of the upcoming spinoff. “Michael [Dinner] has been pitching since year one that it would take place in Italy or Hawaii!” Yost stated. Timothy Olyphant noted, “He was in a position to make this one in Italy!”

Fellow executive producer Sarah Timberman then shared more details about Justified: City Primeval. “It’s an extension of the show in a storytelling mode, even if it’s Detroit. I feel like a hallmark of the original show is that you’d spin out into Margot Martindale and Kaitlyn Dever’s world and live there and leave our regulars. I think this show repeats what Justified did so well, which is create these really detailed universes, people who aren’t good guys or bad guys, but grey guys.”

Timothy Olyphant Spoke Out About the July 2022 Shooting that Went Down on the ‘Justified’ Spinoff’s Set

Along with discussing City Primeval, Timothy Olyphant spoke about the shooting incident that occurred on the Justified spinoff in July 2022. It was reported that two vehicles nearby exchanged gunfight and ended up smashing through the productions’ barricades.

When asked if the rumors were true about him shielding a production assistant during the incident, Justified star Timothy Olyphant answered with a laugh, “Not true — I shielded numerous people.” He also shared whether or not he would do another production in the Windy City. “In terms of shooting in Chicago – I love that town. Apparently a hundred rounds or so is not enough to fall out of love with Chicago.”

Justified producer Michael Dinner chimed in with his thoughts about the filming incident. “I joke if it weren’t for the weather, I’d be living there. It’s such a great place, great people to work with. We live in dangerous times. Any urban environment – we just live in a different world than it was 20 or 30 years ago. Chicago is a great place to live, it’s a great place to work. What happened that night was terrible. It was also an aberration.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Speaks Out About Animal Treatment on Set

Yellowstone is home to a litany of talented actors, musicians, and real-life cowboys. However, it also boasts a massive cast of animals including horses, cattle, bison, and more. In the past, we’ve seen some level of violence against animals within the fictional series, most prominently when Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler has been forced to put down a horse. On Monday, though, Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J. Smith took to Instagram recently to assure fans of the hit Western that not a single animal has been harmed in the making of Yellowstone since it premiered in 2018. Check out his post below.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?

When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Looper

Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
Looper

Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources

Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
FanSided

3 Chicago PD characters we might say goodbye to in 2023

Chicago PD has had mortality on the brain. The dangers of the job have never been more apparent, and the psychological (as well as physical) trauma that comes with the job is starting to manifest in the characters. It’s been fascinating to watch, but dealing with such heavy themes means...
CHICAGO, IL
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

634K+
Followers
71K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy