Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
WGRZ TV
Buffalo beats Bowling Green 100-71
AMHERST, N.Y. — Zid Powell scored 27 points to help Buffalo defeat Bowling Green 100-71 on Tuesday night. Powell had 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-9, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Curtis Jones added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 7 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Isaac Jack shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.
WGRZ TV
Dinkins scores 18, Canisius defeats Siena 66-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tre Dinkins had 18 points in Canisius' 66-62 win against Siena on Sunday in men's basketball action. Dinkins also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Maslennikov added 14 points and had six rebounds. TJ Gadsden finished with 11 points.
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was damaged overnight according to Buffalo Waterfront on Facebook.
WGRZ TV
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area
Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
WGRZ TV
Fire at vacant Busti Ave home, in Buffalo
Fire investigators estimate the damage to a vacant Busti Avenue at $200,000. An adjacent home was damaged in the fire.
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
WGRZ TV
January 14- The Market in the Square
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE MARKET IN THE SQUARE) The Market in the Square has two great locations in Western New York. They are located at 940 Union Road in West Seneca inside the Southgate Plaza. You can give them a call at (716) 675-8200. You'll also find them in North Tonawanda located at 535 Division Street. Give them a call in North Tonawanda at (716) 693-2802. To find out more about all they have to offer and their weekly specials, head over to their website at www.themarketinthesquare.com.
wnypapers.com
Moe's, A&W restaurants look to open in Niagara Falls
The owner of two local Papa Johns restaurants has announced plans to open two more national chain restaurants in Niagara Falls in time for the upcoming tourist season. Muhammad Shoaib, who presented plans for them at the January board meeting of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, said the restaurants will open in May.
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
WGRZ TV
AG James in Town for Mental Health Forum
Happening at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. She'll hear about first-hand experiences from residents, advocacy groups, and healthcare providers.
WGRZ TV
Celebration of life for Gerry Rising
BUFFALO, N.Y. — How do we weigh a man's life?. Some say it's through wealth or fame, but that seems rather superficial. Perhaps the truest measure of a man is the legacy he leaves. Gerry Rising, scholar, author, and environmentalist, left the earth this past December, but the gifts he shared in life will continue for generations to come. Sally Cunningham, Horticulturist, and author, describes his character.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
