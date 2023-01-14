Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
sportszion.com
Dodgers completes deal with 9 out of 10 arbitration-eligible players amid MLB exchange deadline for 2023 season
As the MLB exchange deadline passed for the 2023 season, every franchise secured their desired arbitration-eligible players. The Los Angeles Dodgers had also had a successful Friday the 13th. Who are arbitration-eligible players?. According to MLB, players who have exactly three to six years of experience in the league are...
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
Yardbarker
Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes
The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Report: White Sox sign shortstop Juan Uribe Jr.
A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr. Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr. "Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
MLB
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
MLB
Orioles land No. 20 overall int’l prospect
The Orioles have signed one of the most recognized international prospects in the industry. And they paid a record amount of money to do so. The club on Sunday announced it has agreed to a deal with shortstop Luis Almeyda, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on the Top 50 international list. According to industry sources, it is a $2.3 million deal, the most given to an international signee in franchise history.
MLB
Astros strike deals with Valdez, 5 arb-eligible players
HOUSTON -- The Astros were able to come to an agreement with one of their All-Star arbitration-eligible players Friday, but a sizeable gap stands between the team and a deal with another. • Arbitration roundup: 33 exchange figures. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who blossomed into one of the top pitchers in...
MLB
A's agree to deal with top int'l pitcher (source)
The A’s have emerged as a force on the international market in recent years and are adding a pair of top prospects. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with right-hander Luis Morales, No. 5 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, on a multi-million-dollar pact and outfielder Darling Fernandez, ranked No. 40, for an estimated $1 million.
MLB
Yankees agree to terms with No. 9 int’l prospect (sources)
The Yankees are once again proving to be one of the busiest and most productive teams on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal worth an estimated $4.4 million with outfielder Brando Mayea, the No. 9 prospect on the international top 50 list.
MLB
Cubs' trio of international signings headlined by No. 6 prospect (sources)
The Cubs have long ago established themselves as one of the most active teams on the international market and that trend continues in 2023. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with shortstop Derniche Valdez, the No. 6 overall prospect on the international top 50 list for $2.7 million; shortstop Ludwig Espinoza, who ranks No. 14, for $1.5 million; and No. 19 Angel Cepeda for $1 million. The Cubs, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreements, which are pending physicals.
MLB
Phillies agree to deal with switch-hitting Dominican SS (source)
The Phillies might have discovered the next great Dominican shortstop. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $3 million deal with shortstop Jesus Caba, the No. 13-ranked prospect on the Top 50 international list, who has drawn comparisons to Francisco Lindor. • Signing tracker | Top 50...
MLB
Padres agree with No. 1 international prospect Salas (sources)
The Padres, under the leadership of general manager A.J. Preller, have been one of the most active and aggressive players on the international market for years. This year’s international class could be the team’s best ever. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $5.6 million...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Reds agree to deal with fourth-ranked int’l prospect Duno
There is a group of international scouts that views catcher Alfredo Duno as the top prospect on the market. Count the Reds among that group. The club announced Sunday it has agreed to a deal with Duno, the No. 4-ranked prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. • Signing...
MLB
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on January 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.
